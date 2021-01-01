पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

20 फरवरी तक चलेगा किसानों का पंजीयन:समर्थन मूल्य पर गेहूं बेचने इस बार बटाईदार भी करा सकेंगे पंजीयन

अशोकनगर
  • एसडीएम कार्यालय में अनुबंध पत्रक भरने के बाद पंजीयन करा सकेंगे बटाईदार किसान

समर्थन मूल्य पर गेहूं बेचने के लिए इस बार बटाई से खेती करने वालों को भी पंजीयन कराने का मौका मिला है। इसके लिए उन्हें थोड़ी मशक्कत करना पड़ेगी। असली भू-स्वामी के साथ उन्हें एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंचकर अनुबंध पत्र भरना होगा। इसके लिए अशोकनगर जिले में पहल शुरू हो गई है। गत दिनों 21 जनवरी को सभी खरीदी संस्था के प्रबंधकों व कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर्स को ट्रेनिंग भी दे दी गई।

ताकि पंजीयन कराने वाले बटाईदार किसानों को ज्यादा परेशानी न आए। हालांकि ऐसे किसानों को पंजीयन सिर्फ संबंधी खरीदी संस्था के कार्यालय में ही हो सकेगा। इससे पहले उन्हें भू-स्वामी की सहमति संबंधी अनुबंध पत्र एसडीएम कार्यालय में जमा करना होगा। उक्त अनुबंध फार्म भरने के बाद ही वे संबंधित संस्था में जाकर किसान पंजीयन करा सकेंगे। जिले में पंजीयन 25 जनवरी से शुरू होकर 20 फरवरी तक चलेगा।

भू-स्वामी के चक्कर लगाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी

नई प्रक्रिया के तहत बटाईदार किसानों को खुद का पंजीयन हो जाने के बाद उन्हें वास्तविक भू-स्वामी के चक्कर लगाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। अपने अनाज की बिक्री वे मंडी में अपने ही नाम से कर सकेंगे और भुगतान भी सीधे उन्हीं के खाते में हो जाएगा। ज्ञात रहे पहले ऐसे बटाईदार किसान या को असली भू-स्वामी या किसी अन्य परिचित किसान के नाम से ही अपना गेहूं बेचते थे और बाद में अनाज का भुगतान लेने के लिए उनके चक्कर काटते रहते।

भूमि स्वामी खुद कर सकते हैं पंजीयन: खेती करने वाले वास्तविक भू-स्वामी को गेहूं बेचने के लिए पंजीयन कराने की प्रक्रिया को आसान कर दिया है। किसान खुद ही वेबसाइट खोलकर पंजीयन कर सकते है। इसके अलावा उनकी सुविधा के अनुसार सीएससी सेंटरों व सोसायटी में किसानों को पंजीयन कराने की सुविधा रहेगी।

किसानों की संख्या बढ़ेगी: बटाईदार किसानों का पंजीयन होने की छूट मिलने के बाद इस बार जिले में गेहूं बेचने वाले किसानों की संख्या बढ़ जाएगी। क्योंकि कई किसान ऐसे है जिनके पास जमीन नहीं है और वे बटाई से खेती करते है। जिले में औसतन ऐसे 4-5 हजार किसान है। यदि इन्होंने इस साल पंजीयन कराया तो गेहूं बेचने के लिए पिछले साल पंजीकृत 22 हजार किसानों की संख्या बढकर इस साल 27 हजार तक पहुंच जाएगी।

बटाईदार किसान के पंजीयन की यह रहेगी प्रक्रिया

  • एसडीएम कार्यालय में अनुबंध करना होगा। जिसमें उन्हें यह प्रमाणित करना पड़ेगा की वे खुद ही बटाई से खेती कर रहे हैं।
  • अनुबंध के बाद पंजीयन के लिए संबंधित क्षेत्र के खरीदी केंद्र वाली सोसायटी में जाकर अनुबंध दिखाते हुए पंजीयन कराना पड़ेगा। यहां सोसायटी अपने स्तर से इसकी पड़ताल के बाद ही पंजीयन अप्रूव करेगी।
  • संस्था से अप्रूव होने के बाद ऐसे बटाईदार किसानों की फसलों की जांच राजस्व अमले के माध्यम से की जाएगी। राजस्व टीम की रिपोर्ट के बाद ही बटाईदार किसानों के पंजीयन की प्रक्रिया पूरी होगी।

सभी कर्मचारियों को ट्रेनिंग दे दी है
भू-स्वामी किसान के अलावा इस बार बटाईदार किसानों को भी समर्थन मूल्य पर गेहूं बेचने के लिए पंजीयन कराने की सुविधा शुरू की गई है। इससे बटाईदार किसानों को अपने नाम से गेहूं बेचने का मौका मिलेगा। इसके लिए सभी संबंधित कर्मचारियों को ट्रेनिंग दे दी गई है।
- एसके माहौर, उप संचालक कृषि अशोकनगर

