पिच्छिका परिवर्तन समारोह:संयम लेने वाले देंगे पिच्छिका, कल होगा पिच्छिका परिवर्तन

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुनिश्री निर्णय सागर जी ने कहा कि दिगम्बर साधु का सहज मिलना सगुन होता हैं

गुरुवार को सुभाषगंज मंदिर पर पिच्छिका परिवर्तन समारोह होगा। अशोकनगर में विराजमान मुनिश्री निर्णय सागर महाराज एवं एेलकश्री क्षीरसागर महाराज अपने संयम उपकरण पिच्छिका का परिवर्तन करेंगे। ये समारोह दोपहर 1 बजे से आयोजित किया जाएगा। जिसे लेकर जैन समाज की ओर से तैयारियां की जा रही हैं।
मुनिश्री निर्णय सागर महाराज ने कहा संत सबके होते हैं। साधु सन्तों का सहज मिल जाना शुभ सगुन होता हैं। जो मनमें कामना होती है वह पुरी होती हैं। यह सगुन आज भी पूरा होता है और सतयुग में भी होता था। महाभारत युद्ध के दौरान अर्जुन को चिंतित देखकर नारायण श्री कृष्ण जी कुछ विचार कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा गरीब निश्चित रहता है यदि वह सहज हो जाए तो बहुत अच्छे से कर्मों को काट सकता है। प्रतिदिन की भांति आज मध्यान्ह में समयसार ग्रंथ की वाचना करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि गरीब व्यक्ति को चोरों से कोई डर नहीं लगता। क्योंकि गरीब व्यक्ति के पास धन धन्य सम्पदा है ही नहीं है। जिसके पास धन धन्य होगा उसे चोर से डर लगता है। मप्र महासभा संयोजक विजय जैन धुर्रा ने बताया कि मुनि संघ के सान्निध्य होने वाले इस समारोह में संयम का व्रत धारण करने वालों युगल को पिच्छिका का भेंट करने के साथ ही मुनिश्री की पिच्छिका देने का सौभाग्य मिलेगा। समारोह का संचालन करने वाले ब्रह्मचारी अशोक भैया विशेष रूप से अशोकनगर पधारे रहे हैं।
कार्यक्रम... दूज पर्व पर जगत कल्याण के लिए शांतिधारा
मुनिश्री एवं ऐलकश्री के आशीर्वाद से हो रही शांतिधारा में दूज पर्व को जगत कल्याण की कामना के लिए शांतिधारा की गई। शांतिधारा के विशेष मंत्रों का उच्चारण जैन युवा वर्ग संरक्षक पंचायत सदस्य शैलेंद्र श्रंगार ने किया। कमेटी की ओर से अशोक जैन लालू भाई रजत मुकुट तिलक लगाया। श्रीगंज मन्दिर में प्रतिदिन जगत कल्याण के लिए शान्ति धारा हो रही है।

