पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बयान:भगवान का नाम लेने से हजार पाप नष्ट हो जाते हैं : पं. शास्त्री

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्षेत्र के ग्राम अतरेजी में संगीतमय श्रीमद्भागवत कथा का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। कथा का वाचन कथा व्यास पं. अतुल शास्त्री द्वारा किया जा रहा है। कथा वाचक शास्त्री जी ने गुरुवार को कथा में भगवान श्री कृष्ण के जन्म की कथा सुनाई।

उन्होंने कहा कि राम और कृष्ण दोनों एक हैं ओर कोई अंतर नहीं है। सुखदेव जी महाराज कहते हैं कि भगवान की भक्ति करो वैराग्य प्राप्त हो जाएगा। प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को जन्म भी लेना है और मरना भी है। संसार में भगवान नारायण के अलावा कोई दूसरा नहीं है। भगवान का नाम लेने से हजार पाप नष्ट हो जाते है। जब ब्रह्मा जी के पास चार मुख हैं फिर भी भगवान का भजन करते है और हम मनुष्य होकर एक मुंह होने के बाद भी भजन क्यों नहीं कर सकते।

भगवान की कथा सुनते समय कोई व्यवधान नही होना चाहिए। कथा वाचक पं अतुल शास्त्री ने भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के जन्मोत्सव की कथा सुनाते हुए कहा कि कंस की बहिन देवकी का विवाह वासुदेव से हुआ था और विदाई के समय कंस खुद अपनी बहिन को रथ में बैठाकर विदा कर रहा था। तब आकाशवाणी हुई कि जिस बहिन को तू इतनी हंसी खुशी से विदा कर रहा है उसी देवकी की आठवीं संतान तेरा काल बनेगी।

तब कंस ने दोनों को कारागार में डाल दिया। कंस ने एक-एक करके देवकी के सारे पुत्र मार दिए। इसके बाद भगवान कृष्ण का जन्म हुआ जेल के प्रहरी गहरी निद्रा में सो गए अपने आप बेडिय़ां ओर जेल के ताले टूट गए। रात में वासुदेव श्रीकृष्ण को लेकर नंद गाव मां यशोदा के पास छोड़ आए। इस तरह भगवान ने अपने जन्म के समय अपनी लीला दिखाई। कथा में भगवान कृष्ण की सुंदर झांकी भी सजाई। कथा सुनने बडी संख्या में श्रद्धालु पहुंच रहे है। कथा दोपहर एक बजे से चार बजे तक हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें