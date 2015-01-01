पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राशियों में बदलाव:शनि व गुरु का आज महामिलन, सभी के लिए अच्छा

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • आर्थिक स्थिति बेहतर रखने के लिए खर्चे कम करना होंगे

20 नवंबर को दोपहर 1.23 बजे ब्रह्मांड के देव गुरु बृहस्पति अपनी स्व राशि धनु से मकर में प्रवेश करेंगे। मकर में शनिदेव पहले से विराजमान है। 19 नवंबर से 6 अप्रैल 2021 तक गुरु व शनि की युति मकर राशि में होगी। 6 अप्रैल से 21 सितंबर तक कुंभ राशि में गुरु आ जाएंगे और फिर से मकर में रहेंगे। पं. किशनलाल मिश्र ने बताया कि मकर राशि शनि की स्वयं की राशि में गुरु का गोचर काल नीच भंग राजयोग बनाएगा। दोनों प्रमुख ग्रह की युति बड़े बदलाव के संकेत दे रही है। इससे लंबे समय से प्रमोशन का इंतजार करने वाले लोगों को स्थान परिवर्तन के साथ सुखद संकेत मिलेंगे। इससे पहले गुरु-शनि मकर राशि में 1902, 1961 में एक साथ आए थे। अपनी नीच राशि में बैठने के बाद देवगुरु बृहस्पति हालांकि अनिष्ट फल तो नहीं देते लेकिन उनका शुभ प्रभाव कम हो जाता है। शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में कई बदलाव हो सकते हैं। सभी जातकों को आर्थिक स्थिति बेहतर बनाए रखने के लिए खर्चे कम करना होंगे। गुरु का गोचर काल में धन का संचय करने वालों को लाभ होगा।

मीन वालों की पद प्रतिष्ठा बढ़ेगी, तुला वालों को फायदा

मेष: रोजगार में तरक्की के योग और वैवाहिक जीवन में खुशहाली। वृषभ: विदेश यात्रा, नौकरी में प्रमोशन, विवाह योग है। मिथुन: अटके हुए कामों होंगे, व्यापार में शुभ परिणाम मिलेंगे। कर्क: नौकरी में स्थान परिवर्तन, व्यापार में लाभ के योग बन रहे हैं। सिंह: विरोधी नतमस्तक होंगे। प्रेम संबंध प्रगाढ़ होंगे। रुका धन मिलेगा। कन्या: नए अवसर प्राप्त होंगे और घर-वाहन का सपना पूरा होगा। तुला: सुख में बढ़ोतरी और संतान के विवाह की रुकावट दूर होगी। वृश्चिक: गुरु का गोचर आय बढ़ाने वाला होगा। समस्याओं का निदान हो सकता है। धनु: समाज में मान सम्मान, आर्थिक जीवन में तरक्की मिलेगी। मकर: धार्मिक यात्रा के योग बनेंगे। शिक्षा से जुड़े क्षेत्र में नई पहचान बन सकती है। कुंभ: पुराने निवेश के लाभ होने के साथ व्यापार में भी धन लाभ हो सकता है। मीन: नया वाहन या मकान खरीद के योग बनेंगे। पद प्रतिष्ठा दोनों बढ़ेगी।

