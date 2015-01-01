पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना के दिन ट्रैफिक प्लान:आज विस उपचुनाव की मतगणना इसलिए परिणाम आने तक बायपास रोड रहेगा बंद

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • 2018 के चुनाव में 9 बजे के बाद आमजन की परेशानी को देखते हुए ट्रैफिक कर दिया था सामान्य
  • विकल्प: मतगणना पूरी होने तक महात्मा बाड़ा, ईसागढ़ रोड से निकालेंगे यातायात

मतगणना स्थल पर इस बार 2018 की तरह ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था नहीं रहेगी। यानी बायपास रोड पर जब तक मतगणना पूरी नहीं हो जाएगी, आम वाहनों का आवागमन पूरी तरह से बंद रहेगा। यहां तक आरटीओ ऑफिस से राजमाता चौराहा तक पैदल भी अनावश्यक रूप से पैदल नहीं आ सकेंगे। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर मंगलवार बायपास रोड पर पूरी तरह से ट्रैफिक बंद रहेगा। 2018 के विस चुनाव में आमजन की समस्या को देखते हुए बायपास रोड पर सुबह 9 बजे बाद ट्रैफिक शुरू कर दिया था। लेकिन इस बार प्रशासन और पुलिस कोई कोताही नहीं बरतना चाहता है। इसको दृष्टिगत रखते हुए मतगणना पूरी होने तक पूरे क्षेत्र को प्रतिबंधित किया है। यहां तक पुराने आरटीओ ऑफिस से राजमाता चौराहा तक पैदल भी लोगों को निकलने नहीं दिया जाएगा। वहीं इस रोड पर वाहनों का आवागमन पूरी तरह से बंद तो रहेगा ही साथ ही वाहनों को खड़ा करने पर रोक रहेगी।

बायपास रोड पर आने वाले वाहनों के लिए बनाया रूट
2013 चुनाव में हुए उपद्रव के दौरान तत्कालीन एसपी तरूण नायक ही थे। इसके चलते इस बार चाक चौबंद व्यवस्थाओं के बीच मतगणना होगी। मुंगावली उपचुनाव के दौरान भी पुराने आरटीओ ऑफिस से राजमाता चौराहे तक 250 मीटर रास्ते को मतगणना होने तक बंद किया था। राणा शशीन्द्र चौराह से आने वाले वाहनों को महात्मा बाड़ा रोड, ईसागढ़ रोड होकर निकाला जाएगा। यह रूट बायपास रोड पर आने जाने वाले सभी वाहनों के लिए बनाया है। परिणाम आने तक यहां से ट्रैफिक निकाला जाएगा।

बड़े वाहनों का शहर में प्रवेश नहीं
उपचुनाव की मतगणना के दौरान शहर में अन्य लोगों को ट्रैफिक से परेशानी न हो इसके लिए अशोकनगर से होकर निकलने वाले सभी भारी वाहनों को शहर में प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। इन वाहनों को रोकने के लिए यातायात पुलिस ने अलग-अलग पाइंट बनाए हैं। इस दौरान विदिशा की तरफ से आने वाले वाहन जिनको शिवपुरी जाना था उनको बंगलाचौराहा से चंदेरी होकर निकाला गया था। जबकि गुना की तरफ जाने वाले वाहनों को खड़ा कर दिया गया था। इसी तरह शाढ़ौरा से विदिशा जाने वाले वाहनों को भी विजयपुरा, चंदेरी होकर डायवर्ट किया गया था।

तैयारी... मतगणना कर्मियों का हुआ रेंडमाइजेशन
मतगणना हेतु नियुक्त मतगणना कर्मियों का रेंडमाइजेशन सामान्य प्रेक्षक संजय पोपली तथा महेंद्र प्रसाद, कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी प्रियंका दास की उपस्थिति में एनआईसी के वीडियो कान्फ्रेंस स कक्ष में किया गया। रेंडमाइजेशन जिला सूचना विज्ञान अधिकारी एसके जैन द्वारा निर्धारित सॉफ्टवेयर के माध्यम से किया गया। माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर का अंतिम प्रशिक्षण भी सोमवार को हुआ। इस दौरान हर गणना टेबल पर एक-एक गणना पर्यवेक्षक, गणना सहायक व माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर तैनात रहेंगे। मतगणना में केवल कंट्रोल यूनिट का ही उपयोग किया जाएगा।

न तो वाहन निकलेंगे, न ही खड़ा होने देंगे
वाहनों का आवागमन तो प्रतिबंधित रहेगा ही साथ ही लोगों को मतगणना पूरी होने तक आरटीओ ऑफिस से राजमाता चौराह तक खड़ा भी नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए पुलिस की पेट्रोलिंग पार्टियां इस 250 मीटर के टुकड़े पर गश्त करेंगी और सड़क क्लियर रखेंगी।
सुरक्षा व्यवस्था: 450 पुलिसकर्मी रहेंगे तैनात
मतगणना के दौरान शहर में किसी भी तरह की शांति व्यवस्था भंग न हो इसके लिए पुलिस ने पुख्ता इंतजाम किए हैं। मतगणना स्थल के अलावा शहर के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में करीब 450 पुलिसकर्मियों को तैनात किया जा रहा है। किसी भी तरह की कानून व्यवस्था भंग करने वालों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की चेतावनी एसपी तरूण नायक ने दी हैं।

