प्रभातफेरी की तैयारी:देवों को जगाने के लिए कल निकाली जाएगी प्रभातफेरी मास्क पहनकर दीपकों का थाल लेकर चलेंगी महिलाएं

अशोकनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अक्षर पीठ संस्था बांटेंगे 500 मास्क, ग्लब्स पहनकर चलेंगे संस्था के कार्यकर्ता

हर साल देव उठनी एकादशी पर देवों को जगाने निकाली जाने वाली प्रभातफेरी का स्वरूप बदल-बदला नजर आएगा। इसका कारण है कोरोना महामारी। जिसके बचाव के लिए इस बार जो भी लोग प्रभातफेरी में शामिल होंगे उन्हें मास्क दिए जाएंगे और कार्यकर्ता ग्लब्स पहनें नजर आएंगे। हालांकि कोरोना महामारी के चलते इस बार अक्षर पीठ की ओर से प्रचार प्रसार नहीं किया गया है। मंगलवार सुबह 5 बजे प्रभातफेरी की तैयारियाें की रिहर्सल की, जिसमें युवा शंख, झालर बजाते हुए शामिल हुए। पिछले 29 साल से प्रभातफेरी नगर उत्सव के रूप में निकाली जा रही है, जो इस बार 26 नवम्बर को निकाली जाएगी। इसमें महिलाएं अपने घरों से दीपों की थाली सजाकर प्रभातफेरी में शामिल होंगी। 1991 में पहली बार नगर में अक्षरपीठ संचालक पं.कैलाशपति नायक ने हनुमान जयंती पर प्रभातफेरी निकालने की शुरुआत की थी। 1997 से रोज प्रभातफेरी निकालना शुरू किया। 2001 से प्रभातफेरी को अब लगातार देवउठनी एकादशी पर निकाला जा रहा है। पहले कुछ मोहल्लों के लोग ही इसमें शामिल होते थे अब प्रभातफेरी की पहचान नगर उत्सव के रूप में होने लगी है। अक्षर पीठ संस्था के सदस्य कुमार संभव ने बताया कि तकरीबन 500 मास्क प्रभातफेरी में शामिल होने वाले लोगों को बांटे जाएंगे। सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करते हुए ये आयोजन होगा। हालांकि इस बार प्रचार प्रसार नहीं किया।

नहीं आएंंगे भजन गायक राकेश तिवारी
आयोजन में उज्जैन, भोपाल, इंदौर, हैदराबाद, ग्वालियर, सिरोंज सेे श्रद्धालु शामिल होने आते थे लेकिन काेराेना महामारी के चलते बाहर से लोग शामिल नहीं होंगे। देवी भजन गायक राकेश तिवारी भी इस बार प्रभातफेरी में शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे। वे हर बार प्रभातफेरी में शामिल होते थे और देवी भजन की प्रस्तुति भी देते थे।

