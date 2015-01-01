पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण:ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड पर कबाड़ से जुगाड़ करेगी नपा प्लास्टिक से पेड़ व टायरों से बनाएगी ट्री-गार्ड

  • वाहन में सूखा व गीला कचरा अलग नहीं डाला व सड़क पर कचरा फेंका तो जुर्माना

नगरपालिका पिछले सर्वेक्षण से सीख लेकर इस बार अंक बढ़ाने कबाड़ से जुगाड़ करने की तैयारी कर रही है। ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड पर न सिर्फ कचरे का उचित निपटान किया जाएगा बल्कि उस जगह को सुंदर बनाने के लिए प्लास्टिक से पेड़ एवं टायरों से ट्री गार्ड बनाएगी। जिस पर नपा ने काम करना भी शुरू कर दिया है। नगरपालिका ने ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड को बेहतर बनाने के लिए सफाई शुरू कर दी है। साथ ही नपा ने ओडीएफ प्लस प्लस के लिए भी आवेदन कर दिया है जिसके लिए जल्द ही टीम भी शहर में आकर सर्वे करेगी। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2020-21 छह हजार अंकों का होगा। जिसमें डोर-टू-डोर कचरा उठाने से लेकर कचरा निपटान तक के अंक नपा को मिलेंगे। पिछले सर्वेक्षण में पिछड़ने के बाद अब नपा बेहतर करने के लिए अभी से तैयार हो गई है। जिसके तहत ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड पर सफाई करवाना शुरू कर दिया है। ग्राउंड पर टले कचरे को अंडर ग्राउंड कर दिया है। यहां बनाए गए खाद के प्लांट को फिर से शुरू कर दिया है। ग्राउंड पर लगाए गए टीन शेड की पेंटिंग का काम चल रहा है। नपा सब इंजीनियर राकेश धाकड़ ने बताया कि सर्वेक्षण में नपा अपना बेस्ट देगी। जिसके लिए इस बार नवाचार करते हुए कबाड़ से ग्राउंड को बेहतर बनाया जाएगा। जिसकी प्लानिंग चल रही है।

500 अंक के लिए 8 दिन बाद सर्वे, शुरू हुई सफाई
नपा ने सर्वेक्षण में अंक बढ़ाने के लिए ओडीएफ डबल प्लस के लिए आवेदन किया है। जिसके तहत नपा को 500 अंक मिलेंगे। ये अंक शहर के सार्वजनिक शौचालय एवं नपा क्षेत्र की मूलभूत सुविधाओं के आधार पर दिए जाएंगे। सर्वे टीम 8 दिन में कभी भी आकर सर्वे करेगी। जिसके तहत देखा जाएगा कि सार्वजनिक शौचालय की साफ सफाई कैसी है, सफाई का स्तर कैसा है, कितना स्टाफ है आदि। जिसे देखते हुए नपा ने सार्वजनिक शौचालय पर साफ सफाई शुरू करवा दी है।

इधर... पार्कों का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे अधिकारी
शहर में तैयार किया जा रहा पछार पार्क एवं तुलसी सरोवर पार्क का निरीक्षण करने सीएमओ पीके सिंह, सब इंजीनियर राकेश धाकड़ नपा अमले के साथ पहुंचे। तुलसी सरोवर पार्क ठेकेदार की लापरवाही के चलते खराब हालत में पहुंच गया था जिसे नपा सीएमओ ने स्टाफ के साथ मिलकर श्रमदान कर बेहतर किया है। साथ ही पछार पार्क में चल रहे काम को भी सीएमओ ने देखा।

पहले की बिकी नहीं, नई खाद 4 रु. किलो बेचंेगे
ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड पर पिछले साल भी नपा ने खाद तैयार की थी लेकिन उसकी बिक्री नहीं हुई थी। उसे नपा ने अपने प्लांट पर ही डाला था। इस बार फिर खाद तैयार की जाएगी जिसके लिए 4 रुपए किलो में नपा बेचेगी। जिसके लिए बाकायदा कट्टी में खाद भरकर रखी गई है। इसे चाहे तो दुकानदार खरीद सकता है फिर अन्य व्यक्ति भी।

ऑनस्पॉट फाइन... सड़क पर कचरा फेंकने पर जुर्माना
इस बार स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण को लेकर नपा सख्त है। इसलिए इस बार स्पॉट फाइन तत्काल लगाया जाएगा। अगर कोई भी व्यक्ति सड़क पर या प्लाट पर कचरा डालते दिखा तो उस पर मौके पर ही जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा। साथ ही घरों में अलग-अलग कचरा रखना होगा। इस कचरे को फिर कचरा वाहन में निर्धारित बॉक्स में डालना होगा। ऐसा नहीं करने वालों पर नपा अब जुर्माना भी लगाएगी। अभी कचरा वाहन को ड्राइवर घरों के आगे खड़ा कर देते हैं फिर किसने कौन सा कचरा डाला व किस बॉक्स में डाला उसे पता नहीं रहता।

अभियान में शहरवासियों के सहयोग की जरूरत
^शहर को स्वच्छ बनाने के लिए शहरवासियों के सहयोग की जरूरत है। सूखा और गीला कचरा अलग-अलग डाला जाए। अगर सड़क पर कचरा डालता है तो स्पॉट फाइन किया जाएगा। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं। ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड को बेहतर बनाया जा रहा है।
पीके सिंह, सीएमओ नपा अशोकनगर

