विवाह समारोह:तुलसी और सालिगराम के विवाह के साथ ही शुरू होंगे शादी समारोह, नवंबर में सिर्फ तीन मुहूर्त

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • पांच महीने के बाद गूंजेंगी शहनाइयां, 11 दिसम्बर को अंतिम मुहूर्त

इस साल चातुर्मास के साथ अधिकमास होने से पांच माह बाद देव जागेंगे तो एक बार फिर शहनाइयां गुजेंगी। तुलसी-सालिगराम विवाह के साथ शुरू होने वाले शुभ मुहूर्त 11 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे। इस दौरान 9 शुभ मुहूर्त है, जिसमें नवंबर में तीन और दिसंबर में 6 है। इस माह सबसे महत्वपूर्ण 25 को अबूझ मुहूर्त है, इस दिन जिसके लग्न का मुहूर्त नहीं निकल रहा हो उसका विवाह भी इस अबूझ मुहूर्त में करने से शुभ फलदायी माना जाता है। शहर सहित अंचल में देव उठनी एकादशी के लिए मंदिरों में तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। देव उठने के साथ ही शुभ कार्यों की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। इस दिन तुलसी-सालिगराम विवाह सहित कई मांगलिक आयोजन होंगे। इसके साथ अधिकमास और चातुर्मास के चलते 5 माह से मांगलिक कार्याे पर लगी रोक हट जाएगी। देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन भगवान विष्णु की पूजा-अर्चना हाेगी। पहले मुहूर्त का गणेशजी के दिन बुधवार से श्रीगणेश होगा और 11 दिसंबर काे अंतिम शुभ मुहूर्त होने के बाद फिर विवाह आदि मांगलिक कार्याे पर रोक लग जाएगी।

फिर 24 अप्रैल 2021 को रहेगा पहला मुहूर्त
पं. किशनलाल मिश्र के अनुसार 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में आ जाएंगा और 16 दिसंबर से मलमास (खरमास) शुरू हो जाएगा। जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। खरमास में विवाह आदि शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं होते है। इसके बाद 19 जनवरी को गुरु तारा अस्त हो जाएगा और 16 फरवरी तक अस्त ही रहेगा। गुरु ग्रह अस्त होने पर भी शुभ विवाह नहीं होता है। 16 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र ग्रह अस्त रहेगा। इस कारण 11 दिसंबर के बाद अगले 4 महीने तक विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। 24 अप्रैल 2021 तो साल का पहला शुभ मुहूर्त होगा। हालांकि बीच में 16 फरवरी को बसंत पंचमी को भी अबूझ मुहूर्त रहता है।

