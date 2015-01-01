पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूरिया की किल्लत:जिनके खाते क्लियर उन्हें दे रहे यूरिया, दुकानों का स्टॉक निल, किसान बोले- गुमराह कर रहे

  • अधिकारी बोले- यूरिया का पर्याप्त स्टॉक, इधर सुबह ठंड में दुकानों के बाहर खड़े किसान लौटे

यूरिया वितरण की व्यवस्था में बदलाव से भले ही गोदाम पर लंबी कतारें नहीं दिख रहीं। लेकिन किसान यूरिया के लिए व्यवस्था में बदलाव के बाद भी परेशान हैं। समितियों द्वारा जहां सिर्फ जिन किसानों के क्लियर खाते हैं उन्हें यूरिया दे रहीं हैं तो दूसरी तरफ निजी दुकानों पर स्टॉक निल हो गया है। भारतीय किसान संघ ने प्रशासन पर गुमराह करने के आरोप लगाए हैं। यूरिया वितरण की व्यवस्था में बदलाव कर भले ही प्रशासन ने किसानों को लंबी कतारों से राहत दिला दी। लेकिन यूरिया के लिए किसान अभी भी परेशान हैं। यूरिया वितरण की व्यवस्था के लिए इस बार समितियों को जिम्मेदारी दी लेकिन समितियां उन्हीं किसानों को यूरिया दे रही हैं जिनका कोई बकाया नहीं है यानी उनके खाते क्लियर हैं। ऐसे में समितियों के पास चंद किसानों को छोड़ दिया जाए तो करीब 85 से 90 फीसदी किसान डिफॉल्टर की श्रेणी में आ गए जिन्हें यूरिया नहीं दी गई। ऐसे में किसानों ने निजी दुकानों की तरफ रुख किया। समितियों की तुलना में निजी दुकानों पर यूरिया कम आने से उनका स्टॉक निल हो गया।

किसानों में नाराजगी
इस व्यवस्था को लेकर किसानों में नाराजगी व्याप्त है। रिजौदा सोसायटी के नंदनाई गांव निवासी बृजेन्द्र सिंह नारायणपुर सोसायटी के रामवीर तिवारी सहित भारतीय किसान संघ के पदाधिकारियों ने मंडी स्थित सहकारी बैंक के सामने हंगामा किया। भारतीय किसान संघ के जिला उपाध्यक्ष गजराम सिंह यादव ने किसानों को गुमराह करने के आरोप भी प्रशासन पर लगाए। किसानों ने कहा कि इस समय उनको यूरिया की जरूरत है लेकिन वह नहीं मिल पा रही है।
सुबह 7 बजे से दुकान पर खड़े रहे, बाद में बताया कि यूरिया की गाड़ी कैंसल
बायपास रोड पर दाऊ की दुकान के बाहर सुबह 6 बजे से किसानों की भीड़ लगी थी। किसान अनिल बोहरे, अरविंद कलावत, संतोष शर्मा ने बताया कि 8 बजे उनको बताया कि आज गाड़ी नहीं आएगी। इसके बाद भी कई किसान बड़ी देर तक यूरिया की आस में खड़े रहे। किसानों ने बताया कि दुकानदार ने अब शुक्रवार को गाड़ी आने का बोला है इसलिए कल सुबह फिर यूरिया लेने के लिए आएंगे।

समितियों पर बोला, सबके लिए यूरिया नहीं है
किसानों ने बताया कि जब समितियों पर मुंशीजी से बात करते हैं तो उनका कहना है कि ऊपर से आर्डर आए हैं कि यूरिया सबको नहीं देना है। जिनका खाता क्लियर है उनको ही यूरिया दी जाए। ऐसे किसानों की संख्या एक समिति में करीब 20 से 30 के बीच है। इससे किसानों को परेशानी हो रही है।.

50 फीसदी बोवनी, फिर भी 7 हजार 853 टन यूरिया खत्म
जिले में इस बार यूरिया की डिमांड 22 हजार टन की है। इसमें से अभी तक 9 हजार 583 टन यूरिया आ चुका है। इसमें से सहकारी समितियों के पास 4972 टन और निजी दुकानदारों के पास 4611 टन यूरिया भेजा था। जिले में आए यूरिया की तुलना में 7853 टन यूरिया का वितरण हो चुका है। जो स्टॉक बचा है उसमें 1639 टन यूरिया सहकारी समितियों के पास और 91 टन यूरिया निजी दुकानदारों के पास शेष है। कृषि उपसंचालक एसएस माहोर ने बताया कि यूरिया के रेक की डिमांड भेजी है।
कलेक्टर ने नकद में वितरण करने के जारी किए आदेश
किसानों को होने वाली समस्या को देखते हुए कलेक्टर अभय वर्मा ने समितियों को नकद पैसे लेकर यूरिया किसानों को बांटने के निर्देश दिए हैं। लेकिन दूसरी तरफ समिति प्रबंधकों से बैंक द्वारा एडवांस में ड्राफ्ट मांगे जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में समितियों के माध्यम से यूरिया वितरण की व्यवस्था फिर से गड़बड़ा रही है।

