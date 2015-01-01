पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बांटीं खुशियां:पत्नी ने सार्थक दीवाली मनाने ऐसी प्रेरणा दी कि 5 साल से पति महिला कैदियों और उनके बच्चों को बांट रहा साड़ी और कपड़े

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 17 साड़ी, शृंगार की सामग्री सहित 3 बच्चों काे दिए गर्म कपड़े, जेल में पहुंचकर दी सामग्री

अपनी पत्नी से मिली प्रेरणा से पिछले 5 साल से एक समाजसेवी सार्थक दीपावली मना रहा है, जो जेल में बंद महिला कैदियों को साड़ी एवं उनके बच्चों काे पकड़े बांट रहा है। शुक्रवार को 17 साड़ी, शृंगार की सामग्री एवं 3 बच्चाें के लिए ठंड से बचने के लिए गर्म कपड़े दिए। जेलर की मौजूदगी में कोरोना को देखते हुए 2 महिला कैदियों को बुलाकर ये सामग्री दी गई।
दरअसल समाज सेवी अशोक जैन बजरंग ट्रांसपोर्ट हर साल दीपावली पर गरीब बस्ती, रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड पर पहुंचकर जरूरतमंद लोगों को कपड़े बांटते हैं। वे जेल पहुंचे जहां जेल में बंद महिला कैदियों काे दीपावली पर उपहार के रूप में 17 साड़ियों के साथ महिलाओं के शृंगार का सारा सामान, उनके साथ रह रहे बच्चों को गर्म कपड़े दिए। उन्होंने बताया कि 5 साल पहले उनकोे उनकी पत्नी ने इस कार्य के लिए प्रेरित किया था। उसका कहना था कि जेल में महिलाएं भले ही अपराध करने के कारण गई हों लेकिन उनको भी त्योहार मनाने का हक है।
इधर..प्रशासन ने बांटी दीपावली सामग्री किट
हर घर दीवाली अभियान के तहत जिला नोडल अधिकारी अध्यात्म विभाग सुरेश जादव ने जिला मुख्यालय पर तुलसी सराेवर पार्क के समीप रह रहे जरूरतमंद परिवारों के बीच पहुंचकर दीपावली की सामग्री किट प्रदान की। सामग्री किट में 16 दीपक, तेल, रुई, मिठाई, पटाखे, लक्ष्मी जी का चित्र दिया। इस मौके पर जिला संपर्क प्रमुख बलवीर सिंह बुंदेला भी मौजूद रहे।

