लोकतंत्र की वैक्सीन:लोकतंत्र में नारी शक्ति और बने दो रिकॉर्ड

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  •

जिले की दो विधानसभा में उपचुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को हुए मतदान में मतदाताओं ने रिकॉर्ड तोड़ते हुए 76.59 प्रतिशत मतदान किया। इसमें अशोकनगर में 76.02% तो मुंगावली में 77.17% मतदान हुआ। मतदाताओं के उत्साह के चलते इस उपचुनाव में वर्ष 2018 की तुलना में अशोकनगर में 3.6 फीसदी अधिक और मुंगावली में 5.17 अधिक मतदान हुआ। वहीं पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में महिलाओं ने अशोकनगर में 3.62 और मुंगावली में 2.17% अधिक मतदान किया। दोनों विस क्षेत्रों के कुल 3 लाख 88 हजार 919 मतदाताओं में से 2 लाख 97 हजार 867 ने मतदान किया। इसमें से 1 लाख 65 हजार 285 पुरुष मतदाता तथा 1 लाख 32 हजार 576 महिला मतदाताओं के अलावा 6 थर्ड जेंडर शामिल हैं। जिले में हुए कुल मतदान में पुरुषों ने 80.04% तो महिलाओं मतदाताओं ने 72.68% मतदान किया।

पिछले चुनाव से 5.17% अधिक हुआ मतदान
मुंगावली में वर्ष 2018 में हुए चुनाव की तुलना में 5.17 फीसदी अधिक मतदान हुआ। 2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव में मुंगावली में 72 फीसदी मतदान हुआ था। जबकि उपचुनाव में 77.17 फीसदी हुआ। वहीं उपचुनाव में पुरुष 80.86, महिलाओं का 72.95 फीसदी रहा। जबकि पिछले चुनाव से तुलना करें तो पुरुषों का 2.6 और महिलाओं का 2.17 फीसदी अधिक मतदान रहा।

1 से 3 बजे के बीच बढ़ा मतदान, 2 घंटे में 21.78% वोटिंग
अशोकनगर विस में दोपहर 1 बजे तक मतदान का प्रतिशत 37.59 रहा। इसके बाद केंद्रों पर महिलाओं की भीड़ बढ़ी। महिलाओं की कतार लगते ही दो घंटे में मतदान 59.37 फीसदी दर्ज किया गया। इन दो घंटों में 21.78 फीसदी मतदान पूरे मतदान में सर्वाधिक रहा। अशोकनगर में कुल 76.02 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ जो वर्ष 2018 के चुनाव की तुलना में 2.81 प्रतिशत अधिक रहा। अशोकनगर में पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या 3.62 फीसदी और पुरुषों की 1.61 फीसदी अधिक रही। उपचुनाव में पुरुषों ने 79.24 फीसदी और महिलाओं ने 72.42 फीसदी मतदान किया। जबकि पिछले चुनाव में पुरुषों ने 77.63 और महिलाओं ने 68.8 फीसदी मतदान किया था।

अशोकनगर में 1 लाख 49 हजार 669 ने डाले वोट
अशोकनगर विधानसभा में कुल 1 लाख 96 हजार 883 मतदाताओं में से 1 लाख 49 हजार 669 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। इसमें से 82 हजार 374 पुरुष, 67 हजार 291 महिलाओं के अलावा 4 थर्ड जेंडर ने मतदान किया। यानी पुरुषों ने 79.24 और महिलाओं ने 72.42 फीसदी मतदान किया।
मुंगावली में 1 लाख 48 हजार 198 ने की वोटिंग
मुंगावली में 1 लाख 92 हजार 36 मतदाताओं में से 1 लाख 48 हजार 198 ने मतदान किया। इसमें 82 हजार 911 पुरुषों ने और 65 हजार 285 महिला मतदाताओं ने वोट किया। वहीं 2 थर्ड जेंडर ने मतदान किया। 77.17 फीसदी मतदान हुआ, इसमें पुरुष 80.86, महिलाओं का 72.95 रहा।

