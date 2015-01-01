पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:श्रीसहस्त्रबाहु जयंती मनाई, सैनिकों का किया सम्मान

आष्टा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलचुरी कलाल समाज ने मेधावी विद्यार्थियों एवं धार्मिक उत्सव में सहयोग करने वालों का अभिनंदन किया

क्षत्रिय कलचुरी (हैहयवंशी) कलाल समाज ने आराध्यदेव श्री सहस्त्रबाहु भगवान की जयंती मनाई। निजी होटल में हुए कार्यक्रम में सबसे पहले भगवान श्री सहस्त्रबाहु की आरती की गई। स्वागत गीत के बाद मुख्य अतिथि आष्टा कलार समाज के वरिष्ठ समाजसेवी प्रेमकुमार राय मामा के समाज के विकास में उल्लेखनीय योगदान होने पर उनका प्रतीक चिन्ह भेंटकर सम्मान किया।

कार्यक्रम में कोरोना प्रोटोकाल के तहत तैयारियां की गई। इस दौरान सेना में सेवा देने वाले समाज के युवा मनीष जायसवाल (पटारिया गोयल), राजू जायसवाल (मुगली) व उनके परिवारों के साथ मेधावी विद्यर्थियों मुस्कान जायसवाल, अंतिम जायसवाल, रानी शिवहरे, रुद्र जायसवाल, पायल जायसवाल, रोशनी जायसवाल, अश्लेषा जायसवाल, शुभम जायसवाल का सम्मान किया गया।

धार्मिक उत्सव में सहयोग के लिए सिद्धांत जायसवाल, चंदरसिंह जायसवाल, संतोष बंटी जायसवाल का भी बहुमान किया गया। कार्यक्रम को व्यवस्थित रूप देने में प्रेम जायसवाल, विपिन जायसवाल, राहुल राय, तपस राय का सहयोग रहा। आभार अध्यक्ष सुदीप जायसवाल ने माना।

