अस्पताल सील:यूनानी डिग्री पर एलोपैथिक पद्धति से डॉक्टर कर रहा था मरीजों का इलाज

आष्टा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग व प्रशासन की कार्रवाई, दवाइयां व इंजेक्शन बड़ी मात्रा में मिले

सोमवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग तथा प्रशासन की टीम ने संयुक्त रूप से नगर के ढाकनी-मुगली मार्ग पर एक अस्पताल पर कार्रवाई की। जहां यूनानी डिग्री धारी डॉक्टर फर्जी तरीके से मरीजों की जान से खिलवाड़ करते हुए एलोपैथिक तरीके से इलाज कर रहा था। वहां पर 15 बिस्तरों की व्यवस्था भी अस्पताल में कर रखी थी।

जहां पर मरीजों को भर्ती करके बॉटल, इंजेक्शन व एलोपैथिक दवाइयों से इलाज किया जाता था। इसे देखते हुए टीम ने दवाइयां,बोतल व इंजेक्शन जब्त किए और अस्पताल को सील करने की कार्रवाई भी की।
नगर में कई जगह ऐसे हाल
एसडीएम विजय कुमार मंडलोई के निर्देश पर सोमवार को हुई कार्रवाई से नगर के झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। नगर में ऐसे अनेक स्थानों पर क्लीनिक खोलकर लोगों की जान से खिलवाड़ किया जा रहा है। इसके बाद भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम द्वारा कार्रवाई नहीं की जाती है। जिससे यह बेखौफ होकर अपना कारोबार कर रहे हैं। अभी तक यह काम छोटे क्लीनिक पर ही होता आया था,लेकिन अब इसने बड़ा रूप लेते हुए बकायदा अस्पताल का रूप ले लिया है। इस संबंध में एसडीएम विजय कुमार मंडलोई का कहना है कि शिकायत के आधार पर फर्जी तरीके से अस्पताल बनाकर इलाज किया जा रहा था। उसे सील करने की कार्रवाई की गई है।
बिना बोर्ड चल रहे इस अस्पताल में 15 बेड भी थे
सोमवार को नगर के ढाकनी-मुगली मार्ग पर स्थित एक फर्जी अस्पताल का खुलासा हुआ है। जहां पर एक भवन में बिना बोर्ड लगाए अस्पताल का संचालन किया जा रहा था। अतिरिक्त तहसीलदार अंकिता वाजपेयी ने बताया कि यूनानी डॉ. विजय कुमार जैन द्वारा यहां पर मरीजों का अवैधानिक तरीके से इलाज किया जाता था। साथ ही उन्हें भर्ती करके बॉटल व इंजेक्शन लगाए जाते थे। उक्त अस्पताल में 15 बिस्तर मिले हैं।

