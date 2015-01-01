पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:आज न्यायालय में नेशनल लोक अदालत का आयोजन

राष्ट्रीय एवं राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के निर्देशानुसार राष्ट्रीय नेशनल लोक अदालत का ऑफ लाईन/ऑनलाईन आयोजन 12 दिसंबर को न्यायालय परिसर में किया गया है। उक्त नेशनल लोक अदालत में तहसील न्यायालय आष्टा में 6 खण्डपीठ का गठन किया गया है। जिसमें न्यायालय में लंबित ऐसे प्रकरण जिनमें आपराधिक, सिविल, मोटर दुर्घटना, क्षतिपूर्ति दावा, धारा 138, एनआईएक्ट, वैवाहिक प्रकरण, बैंक रिकवरी, सर्विस मेटर, भूमि अधिग्रहण, श्रम मामलों का निराकरण आपसी सुलह समझौते के आधार पर निराकरण किया जाएगा। नेशनल लोक अदालत में अधिकाधिक न्यायालय में लंबित व प्रीलिटिगेशन समझौता योग्य प्रकरणों के निराकरण हेतु 6 खण्डपीठ का गठन किया गया है।

