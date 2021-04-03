पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत:जलापूर्ति के लिए बचा था एक माह का पानी रामपुरा डेम से छुड़वाया, पार्वती नदी लबालब

आष्टाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पानी चोरी रोकने के प्रयासों में कमी से दिसंबर में सूख गई थी नदी, अब नपा को खरीदना पड़ा

इस बार नगर पालिका ने समय रहते बारिश के पानी का संग्रह जरूर किया था, लेकिन सर्चिंग नहीं होने से आसपास क्षेत्र के किसानों ने पानी चोरी कर उसको सिंचाई कार्य में ले लिया था। जिससे नगर की जीवनदायिनी एवं जलापूर्ति की एकमात्र साधन पार्वती नदी इस समय पूरी सूखकर मैदान बन गई है। जिसमें जलापूर्ति के लिए एक माह का पानी शेष बचा था। इसे देखते हुए नगर पालिका ने जल संकट की स्थिति नहीं इसके लिए सिंचाई विभाग के रामपुरा डेम से नगर के लिए रिजर्व पानी को छ़़ुड़वाया गया है। इसके बदले नपा को दो लाख रुपए का भुगतान करना पड़ा है। जिससे एक सप्ताह के अंदर नदी फिर से लबालब हो सकेगी।

नगर पालिका ने बुधवार को नगर की पार्वती नदी को भरने के लिए रामपुरा डेम से पानी छुड़वाया है। इसके लिए सिंचाई विभाग को दो लाख रुपए का भुगतान किया गया है। जिसके चलते पानी को छोड़ा गया। नगर पालिका सीएमओ एनके पारसनिया ने बताया कि सहायक यंत्री देवेन्द्र सिंह चौहान के नेतृत्व में बुधवार को नपा की टीम आष्टा के लिए पेयजल छुड़वाने रामपुरा स्थित जलाशय पहुंची थी। वहां से पार्वती नदी के माध्यम से पानी बहकर आष्टा तक पहुंच सकेगा। यदि डेम से छोड़े पानी का फ्लो तेज हुआ तो आष्टा तक पानी पहुंचने में एक सप्ताह का समय लगेगा। इस समय सिंचाई कार्य का काम भी पूरा हो चुका है। जिससे किसान भी पानी का दोहन नहीं कर सकेंगे।
इस बार पानी चाेरी राेकने नहीं बनाया संयुक्त दल
इस बार बारिश के पानी से भरी नगर की पार्वती नदी दिसंबर माह में ही सूख गई थी। क्योंकि हर साल प्रशासन नपा अमले के अलावा पुलिस व बिजली कंपनी के अमले की संयुक्त टीम गठित करता है। जिससे आसपास के किसान पानी की चोरी कर सिंचाई कार्य में नहीं ले सकें। इस साल टीम गठित नहीं होने से किसानों ने जमकर नदी के पानी से सिंचाई की। जिससे नदी सूखकर मैदान में तब्दील हो गई। जिसमें जलापूर्ति के लिए एक माह का ही पानी शेष बचा था।
जलापूर्ति में कोई समस्या नहीं आने दी जाएगी
^रामपुरा डेम से पानी छुड़वा दिया गया है। नागरिकों को जलापूर्ति में किसी तरह की समस्या नहीं आने दी जाएगी।
-एनके पारसनिया, सीएमओ, नपा

दो लाख का भुगतान कर सिंचाई विभाग से खरीदा

डेम से नदी में 2.50 एमसीएम पानी छोड़ा
नपा सीएमओ एनके पारसनिया ने बताया कि संबंधित विभाग को निर्धारित 2 लाख रुपए का शुल्क अदा कर नागरिकों की प्यास बुझाने के लिए 2.50 एमसीएम पेयजल छुड़ाया गया। इस अवसर पर सहायक यंत्री देवेन्द्र सिंह चौहान, उपयंत्री अनिल धुर्वे, मनीष श्रीवास्तव, मनोहर सिंह सहित अन्य नपा के कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।
35 किमी के दायरे में हैं 12 स्टाप डेम
डेम से लेकर पार्वती नदी तक 12 स्टाप डेम पड़ते हैं। इनमें कुछ गांव के किसान पानी रोकने के लिए स्टाप डेम के गेट लगा देते हैं। नपा को चाहिए कि रामपुरा डेम से लेकर पार्वती नदी के 35 किमी के दायरे में आने वाले स्टाप डेमों के गेट निकलवाए जाएं। जिससे पानी जल्दी पहुंच सके।

एक सप्ताह का लगेगा समय
हर साल नपा शहर के लिए रामपुरा डेम में सुरक्षित पानी को छुड़वाती है। जिसे बैराज तक आने में एक सप्ताह लगता है। बैराज पूरा भराने में तेज फ्लो होने पर 1 सप्ताह तथा फ्लो कम होने पर 15 दिन लगते है।
पानी बचाने करना होगी मशक्कत
नगर पालिका तथा प्रशासन के लिए डेम के पानी से भराई पार्वती नदी से पानी चोरी रोकना एक चुनौती साबित होगी। क्योकि नपा को यह पानी गर्मी के मौसम तक बचाकर रखना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें