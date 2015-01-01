पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसों का हाइवे:फोरलेन हाइवे पर लगातार हो रहे हादसे एक सप्ताह में ही सात लोगों की हुई मौत

आष्टाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • शुक्रवार को आष्टा-जावर के बीच तीन सड़क हादसे, पिछले दिनों हुई थी 6 की मौत

इन दिनों भोपाल-इंदौर फोरलेन हाइवे डेंजर जोन बना हुआ है। जहां पर मौत का तांडव पिछले सप्ताह से लगातार चल रहा है। इसमें वह दो गंभीर हादसे भी हैं जिसमें दो परिवारों में से एक-एक सदस्य ही बच पाए हैं। वहीं शुक्रवार को आष्टा व जावर के दायरे में तीन अलग-अलग स्थानों पर सड़क हादसे हुए हैं। इसमें एक महिला की मौत भी हुई है। इसे मिलाकर सप्ताह में सात लोगों की मौतें हुई हैं तथा दर्जन भर लोग घायल हुए हैं। इस माह में मुहूर्त कम होने से लगातार शादियों की अधिकता बनी हुई है। जिससे यातायात का दबाव अधिक बना हुआ है। जिससे प्रतिदिन हादसों का कारण बने हुए हैं।

भोपाल-इंदौर फोरलेन हाईवे पर हादसों का सिलसिला बना रहता है, लेकिन दिसंबर माह की शुरूआत से ही गंभीर हादसों का क्रम अनवरत जारी है। शुक्रवार को देवास से विवाह समारोह में शामिल होकर कार से अपने घर लौट रहे थे। इसी बीच भोपाल-इंदौर हाईवे जावर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित दरखेड़ा जोड़ पर सुबह कार अनियंत्रित होकर पलटकर खंती में गिर गई। उसमें पांच लोग सवार थे तथा छोटे बच्चे भी थे। घायलों में संदीप, राजेश, देवीशरण, विपुल व सीता शामिल हैं। सभी घायलों को सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया।

साथ ही अलसुबह चौपाटी चौराहा पर आष्टा पार्वती थाना अंतर्गत एक तेज रफ्तार डंपर ने कार को टक्कर मार दी। जिसमें एक महिला की मौत हुई तथा दो लोग घायल हुए हैं। इसके बाद आष्टा-शुजालपुर रोड पर एक पिकअप पलट गई। हालांकि इसमें ड्राइवर व क्लीनर को मामूली चोटें आई हैं।

इसके पहले 3 दिसंबर को हाईवे स्थित चाचरसी जोड़ के पास कार सड़क किनारे खड़े दूध के टैंकर से टकरा गई थी। जिसमें एक ही परिवार के पति-पत्नी व बेटी की मौत हुई थी तथा एक किशोरी घायल हुई थी। इसके पांच दिन बाद 8 दिसंबर को जताखेड़ा जोड़ के पास कार पेड़ से टकराकर चकनाचूर हो गई थी। इसमें आरक्षक उनकी पत्नी व एक पुत्र की मौत हुई थी तथा एक बेटा घायल हुआ था। इन दोनों दर्दनाक हादसों में परिवार के दो लोग ही बच सके हैं।

डेंजर जोन पर ही हो रहे हादसे : आष्टा, पार्वती व जावर थाना सीमाओं के बीच दर्जन भर डेंजर जोन हैं। इस माह हुए हादसे भी इन्हीं ही डेंजर जोन पर हुए हैं। इनमें प्रमुख डेंजर जोन बमुलिया जोड़, जताखेड़ा जोड़, किलेरामा, चौपाटी चौराहा, मालीपुरा चाचरसी जोड़, पगारिया घाटी, खड़ी जोड़, आमला मज्जू, दरखेड़ा जोड़, जावर जोड़, रिकांडो, मेहतवाड़ा, सेमलीबारी शामिल हैं।

पुलिस ने लगाए थे डेंजर जोन पर बोर्ड : दो साल पहले फोरलेन पर हादसों को देखते हुए तात्कालीन एसडीओपी जीपी अग्रवाल व टीआई बीडी बीरा ने डेंजर जोन चिन्हित किए थे। साथ ही वाहन चालकों को सावधान करने के लिए चेतावनी बोर्ड व क्रासिंग पर चिन्ह भी बनाए थे।

शादियां होने से यातायात का दबाव ज्यादा है
दिसंबर माह में चंद दिनों के मुहूर्त शेष बचे हुए हैं। जिसे देखते हुए लगातार शादियों का सिलसिला बना हुआ है। जिससे फोरलेन पर वाहनों की रेलमपेल बनी हुई है। साथ ही वाहनों की अंधी रफ्तार बनी हुई है।
प्रयास किए गए थे
^वाहन चालकों को सावधानी व धीमी गति से वाहनों को चलाना चाहिए। हादसों की रोकथाम के लिए पूर्व में पुलिस ने प्रयास भी किए थे।
-मोहन सारवान, एसडीओपी

