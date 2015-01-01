पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:यूरिया की कालाबाजारी का कारोबार शुरू महंगे दामों में बेच रहे

आष्टा4 घंटे पहले
  • 267 रुपए की यूरिया बोरी 360 रुपए में बिक रही, फिर भी लापरवाह जिम्मेदार
  • किसानों को लग रही है चपत

अभी तक सेवा सहकारी समितियों में यूरिया को लेकर किसानों में गहमा-गहमी बनी हुई थी। उनका अंदाजा भी सही साबित होता दिखाई दे रहा है। अभी यूरिया की जरूरत भी शुरू नहीं हुई है कि कालाबाजारी करने वाले दुकानदार अपनी मनमर्जी पर उतारू हो गए हैं। इस समय नगर के बाजार कुछ दुकानदार 267 रुपए में बिकने वाली यूरिया की बोरी 360 रुपए में बेच रहे हैं।

इस तरह किसानों को ठगा जा रहा है। इसके बाद भी जिम्मेदार इस तरफ से लापरवाह बने हुए हैं। इस साल वैसे ही किसान सोयाबीन की फसल खराब होने से परेशान हैं। जिससे उनकी लागत भी नहीं निकल सकी है। जैसे-तैसे कर्ज व अन्य व्यवस्था जमा कर खाद, बीज की व्यवस्था करके बोवनी कार्य कर रहे हैं। इसके पहले से किसान यूरिया को लेकर परेशान बना हुआ है। कई जगह तो छिना झपटी की नौबत भी देखने के साथ हाथापाई भी हुई थी। क्योंकि किसानों केा अनुमान था कि यूरिया की कालाबाजारी हो सकती है। उनका अंदाजा भी सही साबित हो रहा है। यूरिया की जरूरत लगने के साथ ही किसान एक एक बोरी के लिए इधर उधर भटक रहा है। जिनके पास यूरिया है वह मनमाने दाम पर बेच रहा है। हालांकि जावर समिति में शासन द्वारा करीबन 5600 बोरी भेजी जा चुकी है। जिसे समिति ने अपने खातेदार किसान को वितरित भी कर दी है। इसके बाद भी यूरिया की पूर्ति नहीं हो रही है। लगातार यूरिया मांग बढ़ती जा रही है। ऐसे में जिन खाद विक्रेता के पास यूरिया है वह मन माने दाम पर बेच रहा है।

गांव कुरली के किसान मान सिंह ने बताया कि सोमवार को जावर यूरिया खाद लेने आया था, लेकिन यहां पर दुकानदारों ने बताया कि 360 रुपए में यूरिया की बोरी मिलेगी। मैं गरीब किसान होने से इतना महंगा खाद नहीं ले सकता इसलिए मुझे खाली हाथ घर लोटना पड़ा। इस संबंध में कृषि विभाग के एसएडीओ बहादुर सिंह मेवाडा का कहना है कि अभी तक हमें कहीं से मंहगे भाव पर यूरिया की बोरी बिकने की शिकायत नहीं मिली है। यदि कोई किसान व्यापारी द्वारा अधिक भाव यूरिया बेचने की लिखित शिकायत कर्ता है तो उक्त दुकानदार के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी तथा उसका लाइसेंस तक भी निरस्त हो सकता है।

