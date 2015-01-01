पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:वर्तमान में जो है, वह पर्याप्त है, यह समझें व जीवन को बेहतर बनाएं

आष्टा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जैन दर्शन बहुत समृद्धशाली है। जिन आचार्यों ने इन ग्रंथों की रचना की है,उन्होंने अपना सब कुछ न्योछावर कर दिया है। उन आचार्य गुरुवरों की वाणी से ही हम सबका जीवन संवरा है। वर्तमान में जो उपलब्ध है, वह पर्याप्त है, यह आपको समझना होगा। आज जो संसाधन उपलब्ध है उनसे आप संतुष्ट रहें। पर्याप्त उपलब्ध संसाधनों का अधिक और व्यवस्थित उपयोग कर भव्यता देंवे। लोग अपने जीवन को बेहतर बनाने का प्रयास करें। कुछ लोग जैन हैं, लेकिन जैनत्व नहीं है क्योंकि व्यक्ति धर्म से विहिन होते जा रहे हैं। धर्म से अपने जीवन को जोड़ दोगे तो जीवन सार्थक होगा।

यह बात रविवार को श्री चंद्रप्रभु जैन मंदिर में मुनिश्री निरंजन सागर महाराज ने कही। मुनिश्री ने कहा कि जैनियों के मुख्य तीन लक्षण देवदर्शन, पानी छानकर पीना एवं रात्रि भोजन नहीं करना है। आप लोग इस बात पर ध्यान दें कि हम अपने जीवन में देव दर्शन नित्य कर रहे हैं कि नहीं, जल छानकर उपयोग कर रहे हैं कि नहीं और रात में भोजन तो नहीं कर रहे हैं।

आचार्य भगवंत ने रात में भक्ति को निषेध नहीं बताया है, लेकिन दिन में भोजन करने को अवश्य कहा है। रात में भोजन का कोई विधान नहीं है। दिन में ही भोजन का प्रावधान है। अनेक आचार्य भगवंतों ने काफी मंथन करने के बाग जैन धर्म ग्रंथों की रचना की है। मुनिश्री ने कहा प्रभावना साधु ही नहीं श्रावक भी कर सकते हैं। दिन में भोजन करने से भी एक संदेश अन्य समाज के लोगों में भी जाता है ।

राम का नाम लेने में कोई बुराई नहीं

मुनिश्री ने अपने आशीर्वचन के दौरान कहा कि कुछ जैन बंधु हमसे कहते हैं कि लोग हमसे राम-राम करते हैं तो हम उन्हें क्या कहें, मैंने उनसे कहा कि राम का नाम लेने में कोई बुराई नहीं है क्योंकि राम ने ही मर्यादा में रहना सिखाया है, इसीलिए उन्हें मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम राम भी कहते हैं। मुनिश्री ने कहा कि अपने जीवन को बेहतर बनाने का प्रयास करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें