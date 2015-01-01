पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Bareli
  • 5 Women Came To Shringar Jewelers, Sent The Child Inside The Counter And Lifted The Box, Then Went Out Hiding In The Burqa

चोरी:शृंगार ज्वेलर्स में आईं 5 महिलाएं, बच्चे को काउंटर के अंदर भेजकर बॉक्स उठवाया, फिर बुर्के में छिपाकर बाहर चली गईं

बरेली25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चोरी गए सोने की कीमत करीब 12 लाख रुपए, सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद हुई महिलाओं की करतूत
  • सामान का मिलान किया तो 24 तोले गहने मिले गायब

नगर के बड़ा बाजार स्थित शृंगार ज्वेलर्स में बुर्का पहनकर आई पांच महिलाएं एक बच्चे की मदद से 24 तोला सोने के जेवरों से भरा बाक्स चुराकर ले गए। इन जेवरों की कीमत करीब 12 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है। इस चोरी का पता रात में उस समय चला, जब सामान का मिलान किया गया तो उसमें एक बाक्स कम पाया गया। इसके बाद सराफा व्यापारी अवनीत जैन ने सीसीटीवी के फुटेज देखा तो उसमें बुर्का पहनकर आई महिलाओं द्वारा उक्त बाक्स एक बच्चे से उठवाते दिखाई दिया। उन्होंने की इसकी शिकायत थाने में की है।

दोपहर 3 बजे दुकान में आई थी महिलाएं
सराफा व्यापारी अवनीत जैन ने बताया कि 14 दिसंबर को दोपहर 3 बजे करीब सोने चांदी की खरीदी के बहाने से बुर्केे में कुछ महिलाएं ऑटो से आई थी । दुकान पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ अधिक थी। जिन्हें पहले कुछ सामान दिखाया गया । इसी दौरान दूसरे ग्राहकों को भी सामान दिखाने लगे । तभी इनमें से दो महिलाओं ने बच्चे की मदद से 12 लाख रुपए मूल्य के सोने के जेवरों से भरा बाक्स उठवा कर बुर्के के अंदर छुपा लिया । बाक्स के अंदर 24 तोला सोने के जेवर रखे हुए थे, लेकिन यह पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में रिकॉर्ड हो गई ।

रिकॉल धनतेरस के एक दिन पहले रायसेन में अंलकार ज्वेलर्स पर हुई थी ऐसी ही घटना
दीपावाली पर्व की धनतेरस से एक दिन पहले रायसेन में अंलकार ज्वेलर्स की दुकान पर भी बुर्काधारी चार महिलाओं ने चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया था। यहां से भी वे दो लाख रुपए मूल्य के सोने के टाप्स से भरे दो बाक्स बुर्के में छुपाकर चुरा ले गई थी।

संदिग्धों से पूछताछ की जा रही है
सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर जांच पड़ताल की जा रही है। संदिग्ध लोगों से भी पूछताछ की जा रही है। ताकि इस घटना का सुराग शीघ्र लगाया जा सके।
अशोक घनघोरिया, एसडीओपी बरेली

