पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अपराध:मछली ठेकेदार और उसके भाई पर जानलेवा हमला, आगरा रैफर

बाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हाइवे 11बी पर दिनदहाड़े हुई घटना, तालाबशाही बांध से जुड़ा मामला

उपखंड के सदर थाना क्षेत्र के रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप के पास गुरुवार को तालाबशाही स्थित बांध के मछली ठेकेदार पर करीब आधा दर्जन लोगों ने हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में मछली ठेकेदार और उसका भाई गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। दोनों को गंभीर हालत में आगरा रैफर किया गया है। घटना को लेकर अभी पुलिस में कोई मामला दर्ज नहीं कराया गया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार शहर के चंवरिया पाड़ा निवासी गुटई मुसलमान के बेटे जावेद का तालाबशाही बांध पर मछली का ठेका है, जिसकी देखभाल करने जावेद और उसका छोटा भाई रईस गुरुवार को बाइक से तालाब पर जा रहे थे। जब वे नेशनल हाइवे 11बी पर रिलायंस पंप के पास पहुंचे तो खानपुर गांव के कुछ लोगों ने उन पर हमला कर दिया।

इस घटना में जावेद और उसका छोटा भाई रईस घायल हो गए। इनमें रईस की हालत ज्यादा खराब है। दोनों घायलों को धौलपुर से आगरा रैफर कर दिया। घटना को लेकर सदर थाना अधिकारी योगेंद्र सिंह का कहना है कि पीड़ित पक्ष द्वारा अभी कोई तहरीर नहीं दी गई है फिर भी मामले की जानकारी कर एक आरोपित को हिरासत में लिया है, जिससे पूछताछ की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें