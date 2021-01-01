पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण निधि समर्पण अभियान का उद्घाटन

बाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
कस्बा बाड़ी में अयोध्या में प्रस्तावित श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए चल रहे निधि समर्पण अभियान का उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम बाड़ी में सत्यनारायण धर्मशाला में संत राधेश्याम दास महाराज की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित किया गया। उद्घाटन समारोह में सह प्रांत प्रचारक तथा सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता बाबूलाल ने अपने उद्बोधन में कहा कि श्री राम हमारे राष्ट्र के गौरव हैं उन्होंने जीवन मूल्यों की स्थापना के लिए स्वयं के जीवन चरित्र का आदर्श प्रस्तुत किया हम सबके लिए सौभाग्य का विषय है कि हमारे सामने ही श्री राम मंदिर बनने जा रहा है प्रत्येक व्यक्ति का इस कार्य में तन मन धन से योगदान हो और हम सब हनुमान जी की तरह राम काज को पूर्ण करने के लिए जुट जाएं। रामकाज के लिए समय और धन देते समय अपनी सामर्थ्य से अधिक देने की भावना का होना बहुत आवश्यक है। इसके लिए सभी ने आग्रह किया राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए सभी को आगे आना चाहिए।

इस अवसर पर ब्रह्मकुमारी बहिन अंबिका ने कहा कि मंदिर तो अनेक हैं लेकिन अयोध्या में जन्म भूमि पर बनने जा रहा मंदिर विशेष आस्था का केंद्र है आध्यात्मिक गुरु और प्रवचनकर्ता गोविंद सिंह मीणा ने धन की तीन गतियों दान भोग और नाश को विस्तार में समझाया गायत्री शक्तिपीठ के प्रमुख प्रभाकर दीक्षित ने भी दान की महिमा पर विचार प्रकट किए बाड़ी के आस्थावान नागरिकों ने श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए सहयोग राशि समर्पित करने की घोषणा की जिनमें सेमरपुरा के एडवोकेट यदुवीर सिंह गुर्जर ने 5 लाख 51 हजार डॉक्टर शिवदयाल मंगल ने 5 लाख मोती लाल मीणा ने 5 लाख बाल गणेश समूह ने 3 लाख 51000 अनिल गुलपारियां और चेतन प्रकाश शर्मा ने 1 लाख 1 हजार 101 ग्याप्रसाद शर्मा सोहा 1 लाख 11000 पार्षद रामवीर पोषवाल 1 लाख 1000 एडवोकेट राधेश्याम गर्ग 1 लाख 1000 जगदीश बंसल भगवानदास बंसल 1 लाख 1000 दामोदरलाल 1 लाख धीमरी सरपंच दनगश परिवार एक लाख और डॉ पंकज ने 51 हजार साथ ही गुप्तदान के रूप में 151000 और 111000 की राशि समर्पण की घोषणा की कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ प्रभु श्री राम के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण और दीप प्रज्वलन कर किया गया अतिथियों का और भामाशाहों का भगवा श्रीराम का अंगवस्त्रम तथा माला पहना कर अभिनंदन किया गया कार्यक्रम का संचालन समिति के संयोजक डॉक्टर शिवदयाल मंगल ने किया तथा आभार समिति के अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट राधेश्याम गर्ग ने प्रकट किया।

