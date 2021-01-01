पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमानवयीता:नहर से पानी लेने पर टोका तो वृद्ध किसान को लाठी-फरसों से पीट-पीटकर मार डाला

  • बाड़ी के गांव खानपुर का मामला, खेत बंटाई कर परिवार को पाल रहा था दलित वृद्ध
  • मंगलवार को सुबह हुई घटना, पुलिस ने कराया पोस्टमार्टम

उपखंड के खानपुर गांव निवासी और बटाई पर खेती कर परिवार को पाल रहे 60 वर्षीय दलित किसान की लाठियों और फावड़ों से हमला कर आधा दर्जन आरोपियों ने पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी। वृद्ध किसान का कसूर केवल इतना ही था कि उसने आरोपियों को नहर के पानी को जबरन अपने खेतों में ले जाने का विरोध किया। पुलिस ने मृतक के शव का बाड़ी हॉस्पिटल में मेडिकल बोर्ड से पोस्टमार्टम कराया और पीड़ित परिजनों की तहरीर पर मामला दर्ज करते हुए कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। जानकारी के अनुसार खानपुर गांव निवासी 60 वर्षीय घमंडी पुत्र नेकशिया जाटव ने बटाई पर अपने ही गांव के कुछ लोगों का खेत ले रखा है, जिसमें वह गेहूं की फसल कर रहा था। सोमवार को तालाबशाही बांध से नहर में पानी छोड़े जाने के बाद जब नहर का पानी उसके खेतों तक पहुंचा तो वह फसल में पानी लगाने लगा।

मंगलवार सुबह 5 बजे जब वह अपने बेटे बनिया उर्फ बनय सिंह के साथ खेतों में पानी दे रहा था तो आरोपी मंगल सिंह और उसके पुत्र मौके पर आए और उनके खेत के पानी को काटकर अपने खेतों की ओर करने लगे। जब घमंडी और उसके पुत्र ने इसका विरोध किया तो आरोपियों ने झगड़ा शुरू कर दिया। कुछ देर बाद मामला शांत हो गया और आरोपी वहां से चले गए। वह अपने खेतों में फिर से पानी देने जुट गया।

इसके कुछ ही देर बाद भगवान, पुष्पेंद्र, छोटेलाल पुत्र मंगल सिंह और हरीश चंद्र, मंगल सिंह पुत्र रामपति के साथ कुछ अन्य लोग हाथों में फावड़े और डंडे लेकर आए और पिता-पुत्र पर हमला कर दिया। इस दौरान घमंडी का पुत्र बनिया किसी प्रकार बचकर खेत में दुबक गया, लेकिन आरोपितों ने घमंडी पर लगातार हमले किए जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल होकर अचेत हो गया। बाद में सूचना पर सदर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और अचेत अवस्था में घमंडी को बाड़ी अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

घटना को लेकर मृतक के पुत्र बनिया उर्फ बनय सिंह ने सदर थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया है। घटना को लेकर गांव में दहशत का माहौल है। दबंग परिवार द्वारा वृद्ध की हत्या के बाद दलित समाज में भी रोष है। घटना के बाद अस्पताल में परिजन समेत गांव के लोगों की भी भीड़ जुट गई।

इधर, सैंपऊ तहसील के पुरैनी में कंचा खेलने को लेकर बच्चों के बीच भड़के विवाद में 5 जने घायल

उपखंड क्षेत्र के पुरैनी गांव में कंचा खेलने को लेकर बच्चों में विवाद हो गया। बच्चों का विवाद बढ़कर बड़ों तक जा पहुंचा। इस दौरान एक पक्ष के लोगों ने दूसरे पक्ष के लोगों पर हमला करते हुए पथराव कर दिया तथा लाठी-डंडों से मारपीट कर दी। जिससे एक पक्ष के 3 महिलाओं सहित पांच लोगों को चोट आई है। 2 लोगों की हालत गंभीर बताई गई है।

सभी घायलों को परिजनों की ओर से उपचार के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र सैपऊ लाया गया जहां चिकित्सकों ने घायलों का प्राथमिक उपचार करते हुए 2 लोगों की हालत गंभीर होने पर उन्हें जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक पुरैनी गांव के सुरेश जाति जाटव तथा रामवीर पक्ष के बीच झगड़ा हो गया। बताया गया है कि सुरेश पक्ष के नन्हे मुन्ने बच्चे पड़ोस में ही कंचा खेल रहे थे। तभी खेलते खेलते छोटे-छोटे बच्चों में विवाद हो गया।

जिसको लेकर दोनों पक्ष के लोगों में तू तू मैं मैं हो गई तथा बात बढ़ने पर रामवीर पक्ष के लोगों ने एक राय होकर घरों की छत पर चलते हुए पथराव कर दिया। जिससे सुरेश पक्ष के सुरेश पुत्र रामखिलाड़ी सहित उसकी 80 वर्षीय वृद्ध मां रामरति तथा उसका बेटा निर्मल के अलावा सुखी पत्नी मुकेश चंद्र, प्यारी पत्नी किरोड़ी लाल घायल हुए हैं सभी घायलों को परिजनों के द्वारा उपचार के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र सैपऊ पर लाया गया जहां से चिकित्सकों ने घायल सुरेश तथा किरोड़ी लाल की पत्नी प्यारी जाटव को गंभीर हालत में जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया है घटना को लेकर पीड़ितों ने थाने में पहुंचकर आरोपियों खिलाफ कार्यवाही की मांग को लेकर शिकायत दी है।

