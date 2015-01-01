पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मजबूरी में यात्रा:वाहनों की कमी: मैजिक, ऑटो जैसे वाहनों में यात्रियों को लटका कर रहे खतरों भरा सफर

चंदेरी35 मिनट पहले
  • छोटे वाहनों में हो रही ओवरलोडिंग के कारण वाहन चालकों को भारी परेशानी होती है
  • यात्रियों को मजबूरी में मैजिक और ऑटो में करना पड़ती है यात्रा

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में वाहनों की कमी के कारण यात्रियों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। यात्रियों को मजबूरी में मैजिक, ऑटो में यात्रा करना पड़ती है। मैजिक और ऑटो संचालकों द्वारा ऑटो में सवारियों को ठूंस-ठूंस कर भरा जाता है। छोटे वाहनों में हो रही ओवरलोडिंग के कारण वाहन चालकों को भारी परेशानी होती है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से शहर में आने और शहर से ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में जाने वाले छोटे वाहनों में वाहन संचालकों द्वारा जमकर ओवरलोडिंग की जाती है। यह वाहन संचालक 7+1 पास मैजिक वाहन में 25 से 30 सवारियों को बैठाते हैं। यह संचालक मैजिक वाहन के पीछे डाले पर सवारियों को खड़ा करके उन्हें खतरों भरा सफर कराते हैं। इस तरह ओवरलोड सवारियों को भरकर यह ऑटो चालक पुलिस थाना, विक्रमपुर चौकी, हंसारी चौकी, राजघाट चौकी के सामने से रोजाना ओवरलोड सवारियों से भरे छोटे वाहन निकलते हैं। इससे कभी भी गंभीर हादसा होने की आशंका रहती है।

