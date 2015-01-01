पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्मार्ट सिटी योजना:तिरंगा चौक से महाराणा प्रताप चौराहे के बीच बंद सड़क का निर्माण इसी सप्ताह हाेगा शुरू

गंजबासौदा3 घंटे पहले
  • निर्माण के लिए ठेकेदार ने पाराशरी नदी से आगे मिक्सर प्लांट खड़ा किया
  • 200 मीटर हिस्सा ट्रैफिक के लिए बंद, सड़क पर धूल के गुबार उठ रहे

स्मार्ट सिटी योजना के तहत तिरंगा चौक से महाराणा प्रताप चौक के मध्य ढाई महीने से बंद सड़क निर्माण कार्य इसी सप्ताह प्रारंभ होगा। निर्माण के लिए ठेकेदार ने पाराशरी नदी से आगे मिक्सर प्लांट खड़ा किया है। उस पर मटेरियल कलेक्शन का काम चल रहा है। श्री नवदुर्गा पर्व पर सड़क का निर्माण प्रारंभ करने के बाद ठेकेदार ने एक साइड 100 मीटर सीसी सड़क बनाने के बाद निर्माण बंद कर दिया था। इस कारण सड़क का निर्माण अधूरा पड़ा हुआ है। 200 मीटर हिस्सा ट्रैफिक के लिए बंद है। इस कारण रहवासियों दुकानदारों व वाहन चालकों को समस्या आ रही है। सड़क पर धूल के गुब्बार उठ रहे हैं।
ढाई महीने से बंद है काम
प्रशासनिक दबाव के बाद श्री नवदुर्गा पर ठेकेदार ने निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया था। लेकिन 100 मीटर सड़क बनाने के बाद काम बंद कर दिया था। टू लाइन सड़क दो हिस्सों में बनना है। पहले एक हिस्से का कार पूरा होगा। इसके कारण आधी सड़क पर ट्रैफिक बंद रहेगा। निर्माण कार्य पूरा होने के बाद निर्मित हिस्सा ट्रैफिक के लिए खोला जाएगा। इसके बाद दूसरे हिस्से का काम शुरू होगा।

25 करोड़ के काम स्वीकृत
स्मार्ट सिटी योजना के तहत प्रथम चरण में 25 करोड़ के कार्य स्वीकृत है। इनमें तिरंगा चौक से महाराणा प्रताप चौक तक दो किलोमीटर लंबे मार्ग पर टू लाइन सीसी सड़क व नाला निर्माण का कार्य, कुमुद प्लेस से हरदूखेड़ी रेलवे फाटक तक नाला और सीसी सड़क निर्माण, काला बाग से स्वरूप नगर रेलवे फाटक तक 3.6 किलोमीटर लंबे मार्ग का चौड़ीकरण कार्य, नए बस स्टैंड पर यू सेफ नाला और सीसी सड़क निर्माण के साथ ही सुलभ कांप्लेक्स पार्किंग स्थल का निर्माण होना है।
लंबा काम प्लांट जरूरी
सड़क और नालियों का काम बड़ा है। इसके लिए प्लांट और मशीनरी आवश्यक है। क्योंकि शहर के अंदर का निर्माण कार्य है। इसलिए ट्रैफिक भी ज्यादा नहीं रोका जा सकता। निर्माण कार्य गति से हो उसके लिए मिक्सर प्लांट के साथ पेवर मशीन जरूरी है। इससे निर्माण कार्य जल्द पूरा हो। ठेकेदार ने दो साल के अंतराल मैं प्लांट नहीं लगाया था। इसलिए निर्माण कार्य की प्रगति शून्य थी। पूरी योजना पर कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में बनी निगरानी कमेटी की इस पर नजर है।

कमिश्नर के सामने उठा था मामला
पिछले दिनों कमिश्नर कविंद्र कियावत ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं देखने के लिए प्रमाण पर आए थे। उस समय विश्राम गृह में स्मार्ट सिटी योजना के तहत चल रहे निर्माण कार्य का मुद्दा कलेक्टर के सामने उठाया गया था। कलेक्टर डॉक्टर पंकज जैन ने कहा था निर्माण कार्य मैं रहे विलंब का कारण ठेकेदार है। इस मामले में अर्बन डेवलपमेंट कारपोरेशन को लिखा गया है। उसके बाद कलेक्टर द्वारा बनाए गए दबाव का परिणाम यह है कि निर्माण के लिए प्लांट खड़ा हो चुका है। मटेरियल कलेक्शन चल रहा है।

ठेकेदार पर दबाव के बाद काम शुरू होने की संभावना
निगरानी समिति दबाव के बाद ठेकेदार ने पाराशरी नदी से आगे प्लांट लगाया है। मटेरियल कलेक्शन का कार्य चल रहा है। ठेकेदार के कर्मचारियों का कहना है। सड़क निर्माण कार्य इसी सप्ताह प्रारंभ किया जाएगा। इधर जय स्तंभ चौक पर नाले के निर्माण में तेजी आई है। लेकिन अब तक सेन धर्मशाला के समीप नाला निर्माण के लिए बाधा बना अतिक्रमण अब तक नहीं हट पाया है। जबकि बासौदा विकास समिति भी इस अतिक्रमण को हटाने के लिए मांग कर चुकी है।

लगाया जा चुका है प्लांट
^सड़क निर्माण कार्य इसी सप्ताह प्रारंभ हो जाएगा। मिक्सर प्लांट लगाया जा चुका है। पेवर मशीन भी आ चुकी है। जैसे ही निर्माण सामग्री का कलेक्शन पूरा हो जाएगा निर्माण प्रारंभ किया जाएगा।
पंकज सोनी, निर्माण ठेकेदार स्मार्ट सिटी योजना गंजबासौदा।

