न्याय की गुहार:सहारा बैंक में नगर के छोटे परिवारों से लेकर बड़े कारोबारियों का करोड़ फंसा

गंजबासौदा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धोखाधड़ी के शिकार बड़ी संख्या में फरियाद लेकर पहुंचे

धोखाधड़ी के शिकार दर्जनों नागरिक शिकायत लेकर कोतवाली परिसर में आयोजित शिविर में पहुंचे। यह सभी चिटफंड, बैंक साइबर क्राइम, फर्जी एग्रीमेंट के शिकार थे। सबसे ज्यादा मामले सहारा बैंक से संबंधित हैं। इस बैंक में लोगों का करोड़ों रुपए जमा है लेकिन उनको नहीं मिल पा रहा। एसडीओपी भारत भूषण शर्मा ने बताया आवेदकों से आवेदन लिए गए।

इनकी समीक्षा करने के बाद जांच की जा रही है। धोखाधड़ी से संबंधित दस्तावेज के आधार पर एफआईआर की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि बैंक साइबर क्राइम से संबंधित अधिक मामले आए। शिकायतों के आधार पर बैंक मैनेजरों से पूछताछ की जाएगी। दस्तावेज शिकायत के आधार पर उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई शुरू हो गई।

धोखाधड़ी का बैंक साइबर क्राइम और फर्जी दस्तावेज के आधार पर भूमि अनुबंध आदि की शिकायत सुनने के लिए मंगलवार को अनुविभाग के सभी थानों में सुबह 11 बजे से शिविर लगाए गए थे। शिकायतकर्ता सौरभ जैन ने बताया वह और उनके साथी पिछले 20 25 सालों से सहारा के लिए खातेदार को से कलेक्शन करते थे। लेकिन मामला हाईकोर्ट में लंबित होने के कारण भुगतान भी रुका हुआ है। इसके कारण खाताधारक अब उन पर कृपया दिलाने का दबाव डाल रहे हैं।

इससे आए दिन विवाद के हालात बन रहे हैं। जबकि उनका रोटी रोजगार भी छिन गया है। इसके कारण खातेदार और कलेक्शन करने वाले सभी कार्यकर्ता परेशान हैं। इस शिविर में कलेक्शन कार्यकर्ताओं ने भी सहारा के खिलाफ शिकायत की और खातेदारों का भुगतान कराने के लिए कार्रवाई की मांग की। इस संस्था के माध्यम से नगर के छोटे परिवारों से लेकर बड़े कारोबारियों का करोड़ों रुपए फंसा हुआ है। पिछले 5 सालों से कार्यालय का चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। लेकिन उनको जमा रुपया नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

