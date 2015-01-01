पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:जल निकास बंद कर गली में सीसी कर दी

गंजबासौदा3 घंटे पहले
शहर की सीमा से सटे बेहलोट बस्ती में जल निकासी के लिए बनाई गई। नालियों तोड़कर गली में अतिक्रमण कर सीसी का निर्माण कर लिया। इससे आधा दर्जन मकानों की जल निकासी बंद हो गई। इसकी शिकायत एक महीने से रहवासी नगर के अधिकारियों से लेकर सीएम हेल्प लाइन तक कर चुके है। कार्रवाई न होने से रहवासी परेशान है।

उनका कहना है कि एक तरफ अधिकारी नहीं सुन रहे। दूसरी तरफ अतिक्रमण करने वाला उनको धमका रहा है। इससे परेशान हैं। शिक्षिका ज्योति नरवरिया का कहना है गली में अतिक्रमण किए जाने से नालियां बंद हो गई है। मकानों के निकासी का गंदा पानी सड़क पर फैल रहा है। इससे मकानों से निकलना दूभर हो रहा है।

इसी प्रकार मुकेश खन्ना का कहना है कि गली में जल निकासी बंद कर अतिक्रमण करने की शिकायत एसडीएम, जनपद सीईओ से कर चुके हैं। जब कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो सीएम हैल्प लाइन का सहारा लिया। उसके बाद भी कोई सुनने वाला नहीं है। इससे मकानों में रहना दूभर हो रहा है।

इधर ग्राम पंचायत हरदूखेड़ी के सचिव ने अतिक्रमण हटाने नोटिस दिया है। इसके बाद भी अतिक्रमण हटाने तैयार नहीं है। रविशंकर लोहिया का कहना है मकानों के आसपास गंदगी होने से बदबू मच्छर पनप रहे है। रहवासियों का इस समस्या का समाधान नहीं हुआ धरना प्रदर्शन के लिए मजबूर होना पढ़ेगा।

