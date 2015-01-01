पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मावठा की बारिश:बूंदाबांदी से जमीन में नमी के साथ रबी फसल की ग्रोथ बढ़ेगी, माऊ-इल्ली का भी खतरा होगा कम

गंजबासौदा3 घंटे पहले
  • दिन में गर्मी और रात में सर्दी के हालात होने से फसलों की ग्रोथ पर असर पड़ रहा था

रबी फसलों के लिए मावठा बारिश अमृत साबित होगी। इससे 10 से 15 प्रतिशत उपज में इजाफा होने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है। वर्तमान में दिन में गर्मी और रात में सर्दी के हालात होने से फसलों की ग्रोथ पर असर पड़ रहा था। दूसरी तरफ माऊ इल्ली का खतरा शुरु हो गया था।

शुक्रवार की सुबह साढ़े सात बजे से शुरु हुई बूंदाबांदी दिनभर चलने से किसानों को उम्मीद है। ऐसी ही स्थिति बनी रही तो 24 घंटे में फसलों के लिए पर्याप्त सिंचाई हो जाएगी। इससे जमीन में नमी तो होगी। ठंडक बढ़ने से फसल ग्रोथ तेज हो जाएगी। इसी के चलते किसान इसे अमृत वर्षा कह रहे हैं। वर्तमान में सर्द गर्म मौसम से प्रारंभिक कीट व्याधा के हालात बन रहे थे। उन पर नियंत्रण लग जाएगा।
फसल के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है इस बारिश का पानी
^फसलों के लिए मावठा अमृत है। पहला पानी फसल के लिए महत्वपूर्ण होता है। इससे एक सिंचाई की बचत होगी। पौधों की ग्रोथ बढ़ेगी क्योंकि ग्रोथ व पैदावार के लिए जमीन में नमी और सर्दी का होना जरुरी है। मावठा से सर्दी बढ़ेगी। इससे उपज में इजाफा होगा।
अशोकसिंह कौरव,एसएडीओ कृषि विभाग गंजबासौदा।

दस से पंद्रह फीसदी उपज बढ़ेगी
कृषक अय्यूब कुरैशी का कहना है मावठा के कारण दस से पंद्रह फीसदी पैदावार का इजाफा होगा। जहां किसानों पर सिंचाई के साधन नहीं थे। असिंचित पैदावारी पर निर्भर थे। उनको मावठा का लाभ मिलेगा। क्योंकि वर्तमान में पंद्रह फीसदी किसान ऐसे हैं। आर्थिक कारणों से फसल सिचाई से वंचित रह जाते हैं। सभी किसानों के साथ उनकी पैदावार बढ़गी। इसके साथ जमीन में नमी और सर्दी से फसलों में तेजी से ग्रोथ होगी।

आर्थिक लाभ भी होगा
किसान सिचाई के लिए जहां बिजली नहीं है। डीजल पंप और ट्रेक्टर पंखी जनरेटर लगाकर सिंचाई करते है। इससे डीजल की बचत होगी। बिजली की खपत कम होने से बिजली बचेगी। समय पर फसल की सिचाई होने से ग्रोथ का लाभ मिलेगा। कृषि विभाग के अनुसार इस साल साढ़े 57 हजार हैक्टेयर में गेहूं, 25 हजार हैक्टेयर में चना और 13 हजार हेक्टेयर में मसूर की फसल विकासखंड में बुवाई हुई है।

पहला पानी महत्वपूर्ण
पूर्व राजस्व मंत्री और कृषक वीरसिंह रघुवंशी ने बताया पहला पानी अर्थात सिंचाई रवि फसल के लिए महत्व पूर्ण होती है। इससे पौधे जमते हैं। उनकी ग्रोथ शुरु होती है। सिंचाई से पौधों को एक साथ पानी नहीं मिलता। इससे ग्रोथ में अंतर रहता है। इसके अतिरिक्त मावठा से एक साथ पौधों को समान रुप से पानी मिल जाता है। इससे इस प्राकृतिक बारिश फसलों के लिए अमृत और जीवनदायिनी होती है। क्योंकि जहां पानी की उपलब्धता कम है। सभी किसान पूरी जमीन की सिंचाई नहीं कर पाते। कुछ फसल शेष रह जाती है। लेकिन मावठा से सभी की एक साथ एक जैसी सिंचाई हो जाती है।
सभी फसलों को फायदा
ग्राम पवई के कृषक भूपेंद्रसिंह यादव क कहना है मावठा से सभी फसलों को फायदा होता है। विशेषकर एक पानी वाली मसूर तेवड़ा चना की फसलों को इनको यदि एक पानी मिल जाए। फसल पैदा हो जाती है। गेहूं को कम से कम तीन और चने को दो पानी की आवश्यकता होती है। पहला पानी मावठा के रुप में मिलने से किसानों की एक पानी की बचत होगी। लागत और परेशानी बचेगी। दूसरी सिचाई के लिए पानी पर्याप्त मात्र में उपलब्ध हो जाएगा।

