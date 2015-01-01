पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बनवा के ग्रामीणों का निर्णय:सड़क नहीं तो पंचायत चुनाव में वोट नहीं डालेंगे

गंजबासौदा3 घंटे पहले
शहर से सटे ग्राम पंचायत महागौर के अंतर्गत आने वाले बनवा गांव के रहवासियों ने निर्णय लिया कि उनकी गली में सड़क नहीं बनी तो वह इस बार ग्राम पंचायत चुनाव में मतदान नहीं करेंगे। गली के लोग पिछले 5 सालों से परेशान हैं। ग्राम पंचायत से लेकर जनप्रतिनिधियों से सड़क निर्माण की मांग कर चुके हैं। इसके लिए प्रदर्शन धरना तक कर चुके हैं लेकिन आश्वासन के बाद आज तक निर्माण कार्य नहीं हो पाया।

गली में नाली न होने के कारण मकानों से आने वाला गंदा पानी सड़क पर ही चौबीसों घंटे बहता है। बस्ती की दोनों गलियों में करीब 200 परिवार रहते हैं। जसवंत कुशवाह ने बताया कि बारिश में दलदल जैसे हालात बन जाते हैं। रहवासी आवागमन के लिए परेशान रहते हैं। गंदगी रहने के कारण बदबू आती है। गोलू सेन का कहना है मकानों में सीलन रहने से चर्म रोग की शिकायत आम हो रही है।

मच्छरों के कारण रात गुजारना मुश्किल हो जाता है। भगवानदास अहिरवार ने बताया इसी के चलते अब रह वासियों ने तय किया है। आने वाले ग्राम पंचायत चुनाव में मतदान नहीं करेंगे। जब तक उनको प्रशासन से सड़क निर्माण का लिखित आश्वासन नहीं मिलता। क्योंकि अब हालात ऐसे हैं।

विष्णु कुशवाह कहते हैं रहवासियों का जीवन नरकीय साबित हो रहा है। छोटे-छोटे बच्चे आए दिन कीचड़ में फिसल कर गिर रहे हैं। बुजुर्ग भी बिना सहारे गली पार नहीं कर पाते। सरवन कुशवाह ने बताया जब हर तरफ से निराशा हो चुकी तो रह वासियों के सामने सिर्फ एक ही विकल्प रह गया। की अपनी बात सरकार तक पहुंचाने के लिए मतदान का बहिष्कार किया जाए।

