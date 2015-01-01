पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:विक्षिप्त महिला ने हनुमान मंदिर में तोड़फोड़ की, गुस्साए लोग मुख्य मार्ग की सड़क पर बैठे

गंजबासौदाएक घंटा पहले
  • 3 घंटे बाद पुलिस पहुंची, लोग बोले- पहले भी महिला की शिकायत की लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं की
  • शिकायत के बाद भी कार्रवाई होती और महिला को पागलखाने भेज दिया होता

विक्षिप्त महिला द्वारा सोमवार को सुबह 7 बजे हनुमान मंदिर में तोडफ़ोड़ की घटना से गुस्साए नागरिकों ने हनुमान चौक में मुख्य मार्ग रोक कर सड़क पर बैठ गए। नागरिकों का आरोप था कि घटना की सूचना देने के तीन घंटे बाद पुलिस पहुंची। महिला को पकड़कर साथ ले गई।

पहले भी इस विक्षिप्त महिला के उत्पात की शिकायत नागरिक कर चुके हैं। यदि उसी दौरान पुलिस कार्रवाई कर देती तो मंदिर में तोडफ़ोड़ की घटना नहीं हो पाती। घटना और जाम की सूचना पाकर एसडीएम राजेश मेहता मौके पर पहुंचे। गुस्साए नागरिकों से चर्चा की। उनका कहना था। लापरवाह पुलिस अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए। प्रदर्शन कारियों का कहना था। जब हम सड़क पर बैठे हैं। अधिकारी भी बैठकर बात करें। एसडीएम भी सड़क पर बैठ गए। कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया। लेकिन सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता प्रवीण शर्मा ने हम मौखिक आश्वासन पर कैसे विश्वास करें। लिखित दें। एसडीएम ने लिखित दिया। जैसे ही पुलिस उसे हमारे कोर्ट में पेश करेगी। उसका उपचार के लिए बाहर भेजा जाएगा। शहर में दिखाई नहीं देगी। उसके बाद सड़क से धरना खत्म हुआ।

गुस्सा इसलिए... दुर्गा मंदिर पर भी महिला ने पहले उत्पात मचाया था, किसी को भी मार देती है
विक्षिप्त महिला तीन महीने से नगर में घूम रही है। कहां से आई पता नहीं। कई भाषाएं बोलती है। उसने नवरात्र के दौरान भी दुर्गा मंदिर पर गड़बड़ी व उत्पात किया था। कई आवेदन दिए गए। आए दिन कहीं न कहीं कुछ न कुछ उपद्रव करती है। एक बार सूचना पर पुलिस उसे देहात थाना ले गई। किंतु एक घंटे बाद भगा दिया। जबकि उसे पागल खाने भेजना था। उसके बाद से उसकी हरकतें लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। मंदिरों में थूकती है। किसी को भी राह चलते मार देती है। यदि आधा घंटे में पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारी नहीं आए तो हनुमान चौक का बाजार बंद कर देंगे।

पुजारी को मारा, तीन मूर्तियां तोड़ीं
सुबह सात बजे हनुमान मंदिर पर पुजारी सतीष चतुर्वेदी आरती कर रहे थे। तभी महिला आ गई। श्रीगणेश,कार्तिके और पार्वती की प्रतिमाएं उठाने लगी। पुजारी ने रोका। उन पर हमला कर दिया। प्रतिमाएं तोड़ दी। सामग्री फेंक दी। इस घटना के बाद लोग एकत्रित हो गए। पुलिस को सूचना दी। कोई नहीं आया। लोगों का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा। सड़क पर नारेबाजी करने लगे। लोगों का आरोप है कि महिला मंदिरों पर ही उत्पात कर रही है। शिकायत के बाद भी कार्रवाई होती और महिला को पागलखाने भेज दिया होता। तो हनुमान चौक मंदिर पर तोड़फोड़ व मारपीट की घटना नहीं होती।
लापरवाही का आरोप
भाजपा नेता प्रभात शर्मा का कहना है रोज रोज कोई न कोई घटनाएं हो रही है। प्रशासन द्वारा प्रभावी कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही। वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को फोन लगाते हैं। उठाते नहीं। इससे नगर में लगातार अप्रिय घटनाएं, हादसे हो रहे है। सूचना देने के बाद तत्काल कार्रवाई नहीं होती। ऐसी लापरवाही के चलते शहर की शांति के लिए भारी पढ़ सकती है।

न्यायालय में किया जा रहा है पेश
महिला बेदनखेड़ी टपरिया की रहने वाली है। उसका पति भी आ गया है। उसे मेडिकल जांच के बाद एसडीएम न्यायालय में पेश किया जा रहा है।
बीडी वीरा, थाना प्रभारी देहात थाना गंजबासौदा।

