पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कलश यात्रा:मंत्री सारंग ने श्री रामदेव मंदिर की 11 परिक्रमा कर चांदी का चढ़ाया छत्र

गंजबासौदाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कथा की कलश यात्रा आज निकलेंगी

गुरुवार को दोपहर 12 बजे चिकित्सा शिक्षा एवं गैस राहत पुनर्वास मंत्री विश्वास सारंग बर्री घाट बेतवा मार्ग स्थित भगवान श्री रामदेव मंदिर पहुंचे। ध्वज लेकर मंदिर की 11 परिक्रमा की और चांदी का छत्र चढ़ाया। इसके बाद पूजन की उसके पश्चात गुरुदेव पंडित हरि नारायण पाठक से आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया। श्री सारंग ने मंदिर पर मन्नत मांगी थी कि राजनीतिक और पारिवारिक कारणों से नहीं आ पाए थे। वह आज निजी यात्रा पर आए थे। इसके पश्चात ढोल धमाकों के साथ उन्होंने ध्वज लेकर पैदल मंदिर तक पहुंचे। भगवान श्री रामदेव का पूजन किया। ग्यारह परिक्रमा की प्रसाद चढ़ाया।

इसके पश्चात उन्होंने गुरुदेव के सामने करीब आधा घंटा एकांत में बिताया। उनके आने की खबर सुनकर जिला पंचायत सीईओ नीतू माथुर, एसडीएम राजेश मेहता, जनपद पंचायत सीईओ आरएन गुप्ता आदि पहुंचे। उनसे स्वरूप नगर श्री हरी नगर में मनरेगा के तहत सड़क निर्माण को लेकर जानकारी ली। उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री कई सालों से मंदिर से जुड़े हुए हैं। समय-समय पर दर्शन करने और गुरुदेव का आशीर्वाद लेने व्यक्तिगत रूप से आते रहते हैं। 5 फरवरी से 12 तक भगवान श्री रामदेव संगीतमय कथा का आयोजन हो रहा। इसकी कलश यात्रा शुक्रवार को दोपहर 12 बजे नेहरू चौक से प्रारंभ होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें