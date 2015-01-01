पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:2019 की फसल बीमा राशि किसानों के खाते में अब तक नहीं आई

गंजबासौदाएक घंटा पहले
किसानों की समस्या निराकरण की मांग को लेकर भारतीय किसान संघ ने एसडीएम राजेश मेहता को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इसमें कहा गया है कि सेंट्रल कोऑपरेटिव कोऑपरेटिव बैंक उदयपुर शाखा में कुछ समितियों में 2019 की फसल बीमा राशि बैंक के डीएमपी खाते में आई थी।

2 माह बीत जाने के बाद भी किसानों को प्राप्त नहीं हुई। पूर्व में भी ज्ञापन के माध्यम से इस मामले में अवगत कराया जा चुका है। लेकिन निराकरण नहीं हुआ। इसी प्रकार खरीफ फसल 20 20 का मुआवजा शीघ्र दिया जाए। अस्थाई विद्युत पंप कनेक्शन दो एवं तीन माही के दिए जाएं। क्योंकि सभी किसानों के पास 4 मई के लिए पर्याप्त पानी नहीं है इससे किसानों पर आर्थिक बोझ पड़ेगा सिंचाई के लिए दिन में 10 घंटे बिजली नहीं दी जा रही। बिजली की आपूर्ति सुनिश्चित कराई जाए। मुरादपुर तालाब से निकली हुई मुख्य नहर से कैनाल में पानी ले जाने के लिए सिंचाई विभाग द्वारा कोई मरम्मत नहीं की जा रही है। पिछले 15 दिनों से गेट की दीवार टूटी हुई है किसान स्वयं अपनी मेहनत से त्रिपाल लगाकर पानी ले जाते हैं नहर की मरम्मत कराई जाए। ज्ञापन देने वालों में संगठन के जिला मंत्री नारायण सिंह रघुवंशी, तहसील संगठन अध्यक्ष महेंद्र सिंह रघुवंशी सहित कई किसान मौजूद थे।

