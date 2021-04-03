पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मज्ञान:ईश्वर को हर रुप में मानना वाला मनुष्य ही सनातनी

गंजबासौदाएक घंटा पहले
  • वेदों की उत्पत्ति भगवान ने मन से नहीं का वर्णन करते हुए पं. केशव प्रसाद शास्त्री ने कहा

विश्व में कोई भी कहीं भी रहता हो, चाहे पाकिस्तान में हो या अमेरिका में सारे लोग सनातनी हैं। कमजोर बुद्धि वाले लोग अपने आपको अलग मानते हैं। हम नहीं मानते। भगवान श्री राम सबके हैं। हम सभी सनातनी हैं। पूरी दुनिया के लोग सनातनी हैं। यह बात मढ़िया सेमरा गांव में चल रही श्रीराम कथा के दौरान पंडित केशव प्रसाद शास्त्री ने कथा के आठवें दिन कही। उन्होंने कहा कि वेदों की उत्पत्ति भगवान ने मन से नहीं की है वेद भगवान की सहज सांस हैं। सनातन का अर्थ है कभी ना खत्म होने वाला सनातन। आपके अंदर की आत्मा गतिमान है, आत्मा धर्म है।

जो मूल प्रवृत्तियां सारे मनुष्यों में एक जैसी समाहित हैं यह वैदिक सनातन धर्म है। आत्मा के उद्धार और सब जीवों के उद्धार की बात सनातन धर्म में की गई है। उन्होंने वाल्मीकि संवाद में कहा कि स्वयं परमात्मा ही संतों से मार्ग दर्शन चाहते हैं। अतः हम सभी को सतत रूप से साधु संतों की सेवा कर उनका मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त करते रहना चाहिए। कथा में गुरुवार को नौलखी के महंत राम मनोहर दास एवं मध्य प्रदेश शासन के मंत्री विश्वास सारंग ने अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज कराई।

कथा में पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष टंडन की अपील- राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए मुक्त हाथ से दान करें
कथा में पहुंचे विदिशा के पूर्व नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष मुकेश टंडन ने उपस्थित जनसमूह से मुक्त हाथ से श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए दान देने की अपील करते हुए कहा कि जिसने श्रीराम को समझ लिया उसका परिवार सुखी हो गया। भगवान ने बहु पत्नी विवाह प्रथा को समाप्त कर एक पत्नी प्रथा को महत्ता दी।

श्री राम ने शोषित और कमजोर वर्ग को न्याय दिलाने के लिए कार्य किया है। जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष तोरण सिंह दांगी ने लोगों से माता-पिता की सेवा करने की अपील की। इस मौके पर भाजपा नेता संदीप डोंगर, पत्रकार अटल तिवारी, श्याम सुंदर शर्मा, धनराज सोनी, महाराज तरुण, बलबीर रघुवंशी, मुरारी अग्रवाल, रवि उपाध्याय, शैलेश तिवारी, भूपेंद्र सिंह सहित अनेक लोग उपस्थित रहे।

