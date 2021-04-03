पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लचर व्यवस्था:मील रोड, कक्का गली में लग रही सब्जी मंडी साढ़े 3 महीने पहले विरोध के बाद हटाया था

गंजबासौदाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सब्जी विक्रेता स्टेशन क्षेत्र में कारोबार करने की मांग रहे अनुमति, मिली भी, लेकिन फिर लौटे

साढ़े तीन महीने पहले नगर में सब्जी विक्रेताओं को मील रोड और कक्का गली के रहवासियों और दुकानदारों के विरोध के बाद हटा दिया था। मामला प्रशासन तक पहुंचा था। प्रशासन ने स्टेशन रोड स्थित कक्का वाली गली व मील रोड से सब्जी विक्रेताओं को खदेड़ दिया गया था लेकिन वर्तमान में प्रशासन और नगर पालिका की लचर व्यवस्था के कारण फिर से सब्जी विक्रेता मिल रोड कक्का वाली गली में दोबारा से मकान और दुकानों के आगे फड़ और हाथ ठेले लगाकर कारोबार करने लगे हैं। इससे मकानों सहित मार्ग पर जाम के हालात बन रहे हैं। इस वजह से विवाद की स्थिति बनने लगी है।
बैठक आयोजित कर करेंगे योजना तैयार
^जल्द ही सीएमओ के साथ बैठक कर योजना तैयार करेंगे। नगर की अव्यवस्थित सब्जी मंडी के लिए स्थान चिन्हित कर व्यवस्थित करेंगे।
राजेश मेहता, एसडीएम गंजबासौदा।

नहीं है स्थाई सब्जी मार्केट
सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता देवेंद्र रघुवंशी ने बताया कि पूरे नगर में स्थाई सब्जी मार्केट नहीं है। इसलिए मुख्य मार्गों के किनारे जगह जगह सब्जी बाजार चल रहा है। इससे पूरे शहर में अव्यवस्था फैल रही है। सड़कों पर जाम के हालात बन रहे हैं। इस अव्यवस्था के कारण नगर का यातायात भी लगातार बिगड़ रहा है। इस कारण सड़क पर दिन में ही हादसे भी हो रहे हैं। इसके बाद भी इस दिशा में अब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही।

सुबह 6 से दोपहर 1 बजे तक चलना मुश्किल
प्रशासन ने सब्जी विक्रेताओं की मांग पर उन्हें अतिशीघ्र जगह उपलब्ध कराने का आश्वासन दिया था। नए व पुराने बस स्टैंड पर उनको कारोबार करने के लिए जगह उपलब्ध कराने की तैयारी की थी लेकिन सब्जी विक्रेताओं ने इसका विरोध किया था। स्टेशन क्षेत्र में ही कारोबार के लिए अनुमति मांग रहे थे। इसके पश्चात कुछ दिन तक सब्जी विक्रेता स्टेशन रोड पर कारोबार करते रहे। बाद में वे फिर से मील रोड और कक्का वाली गली में दुकानें और हाथ ठेले लगाने लगे। इसके चलते सुबह छह बजे से दोपहर एक बजे तक पैदल चलना मुश्किल हो जाता है। रहवासी अपने मकानों से वाहन तक नहीं निकाल पाते। दुकानदारों को कारोबार करना समस्या बन रहा है।

हमारा व्यापार होता है प्रभावित
व्यापारी जयेश शाह का कहना है कि हाथ ठेलों पर सब्जी विक्रेताओं को चल फिर कर कारोबार करने की अनुमति है लेकिन वह नगर में चल फिर कर कारोबार नहीं कर रहे। सड़कों पर ही अव्यवस्थित रूप से खड़े होकर सामग्री बेच रहे हैं। इस कारण मिल रोड और कक्का वाली गली से दोपहिया और चार पहिया वाहन नहीं निकल पाते। इस क्षेत्र में व्यापारी और कर्मचारी वर्ग रहता है। सभी पर वाहन हैं किंतु सब्जी मंडी के कारण उनको बाहर ले जाना और घर तक लाना मुश्किल हो रहा है। इसके अतिरिक्त मिल रोड पर बाजार है। दुकानों के आगे सब्जी के फड़ लग जाने से ग्राहक दुकानों तक नहीं पहुंच पाते। इससे उनका व्यापार प्रभावित हो रहा है।
कई बार उठाया जा चुका है मुद्दा
पूर्व नागरिक बैंक अध्यक्ष कैलाश सक्सेना का कहना है कि समय-समय पर प्रशासन के साथ नागरिक और जनप्रतिनिधियों की संयुक्त बैठक में यह मुद्दा कई बार उठाया जा चुका है। हर बार कार्रवाई का आश्वासन मिलता है लेकिन इस मामले में कार्रवाई नहीं हो पाती। इससे सड़कों का अतिक्रमण शहर के लिए बड़ी समस्या बन रहा है। यदि हालात ऐसे ही रहे तो सड़कों पर यातायात मुश्किल हो जाएगा। अव्यवस्थित कारोबार के कारण आए दिन सड़क हादसे हो रहे हैं। लेकिन कोई इसे देखने वाला नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें