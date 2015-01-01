पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आधी सड़क पर कब्जा:नाला बनाने के लिए हटाईं गुमठियां तो संचालकों ने सड़क पर रखी, सड़क जाम

गंज बासौदा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नई बस स्टैंड पर दूरसंचार भवन की बाउंड्री से सेट कर रखी गई। गुमटियां को आरसीसी नाला निर्माण के लिए हटाया गया। लेकिन गुमठी मालिकों ने उनको सरका कर सड़क पर रख लिया। इससे आधी सड़क दब गई। हालत यह है कि सवारी बस बड़ी मुश्किल से निकल पा रही है। नए बस स्टैंड पर स्मार्ट सिटी योजना के तहत मुख्य सड़क के दोनों तरफ इन दिनों आरसीसी नाला निर्माण का कार्य चल रहा है।

दोनोें नालों के बीच में आरसीसी सड़क का निर्माण होना है। दूरसंचार निगम कार्यालय की बाउंड्री वाल सेलर कर करीब डेढ़ दर्जन से अधिक गुमठियां रखी हुई है। इन को हटाने के लिए नगर पालिका उनको नोटिस जारी कर चुकी थी। लेकिन उन्होंने उनको नहीं हटाया था। इसके बाद निर्माण के लिए गुमठी मालिकों ने नाला निर्माण का रास्ता तो साफ कर दिया।

लेकिन मुख्य सड़क को आधा बंद कर दिया। इससे ट्रैफिक को समस्या खड़ी हो गई। यह तो तय है। दोनों तरफ नाला निर्माण के बाद सड़क का निर्माण होना है। लेकिन हालत यह है कि वह अपनी गुमठियों को हटाने तैयार नहीं। आधी सड़क ट्रैफिक के लिए समस्या बनने के बाद भी प्रशासन और नगर पालिका अपनी जिम्मेदारी नहीं निभा रही।

इससे कभी भी बस स्टैंड पर हादसा हो सकता है। क्योंकि यही एक सीधा मुख्य मार्ग है। इस कारण इस पर हैवी वाहनों का दबाव बना रहता है। हालत यह है कि आधी सड़क पर गुमटियों के कारण बंद हो गई। तो दूसरी तरफ सब्जी के हाथ ठेले भी खड़े हो रहे हैं। इसके कारण सड़क पर मात्र आने जाने के लिए 10 फीट जगह बची हुई है। क्योंकि निर्माण के चलते मिट्टी और मटेरियल भी पड़ा हुआ है।

