खराब प्लानिंग का नमूना:100 साल पुराने स्टेशन यथावत, 10 साल पुराना मावन स्टेशन तोड़ना पड़ा

गुना
कोटा-गुना-बीना रेलवे लाइन 1897 में डाली गई थी। इस पर आज भी अधिकांश स्टेशन पर 100 साल से ज्यादा पुराने भवन बचे हुए हैं। दोहरीकरण प्रोजेक्ट में इनमें से किसी को भी शिफ्ट करने तो दूर मामूली फेरबदल करने तक की जरूरत नहीं पड़ी। 2010 में बने मावन रेलवे स्टेशन के साथ ऐसा नहीं हुआ। यह स्टेशन रेलवे की खराब प्लानिंग का नमूना बन गया है। दोहरीकरण प्रोजेक्ट के तहत इस स्टेशन की बिल्डिंग को तोड़ना पड़ा। इसकी जगह दूसरा भवन बनाया जा रहा है।

क्यों तोड़ना पड़ा स्टेशन

नियम यह है कि रेलवे स्टेशन में लगे कंट्रोल पैनल से पटरियों की दूरी 5.33 मीटर रहना चाहिए। इस स्टेशन पर एक लूप लाइन डाली गई तो यह दूरी 3 मीटर ही रह गई। सिर्फ 2 मीटर के चक्कर में एक करोड़ की लागत से बनी पूरी की पूरी बिल्डिंग ही टूट रही है।

शुरूआत से ही खामी

1 गलत दिशा में बना : इस स्टेशन को गलत जगह बनाया गया। गुना-बीना सेक्शन पर यह एकमात्र स्टेशन है जो इस दिशा में बना है। बाकी सारे स्टेशन ठीक इसकी विपरीत दिशा में हैं। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि दूसरी ओर निजी जमीन के अधिग्रहण से बचने के चक्कर में यह स्टेशन दूसरी दिशा में उपलब्ध सरकारी जमीन पर बना दिया गया।
2 तब दोहरीकरण की प्लानिंग नहीं थी : रेलवे सूत्रों ने बताया कि जब यह स्टेशन बनाया जा रहा था तब दोहरीकरण की प्लानिंग नहीं थी। इसलिए यह गफलत हो गई। हालांकि अधिकारी यह भी मानते हैं कि इसके बावजूद इस बिल्डिंग को मौजूदा जगह से कुछ ज्यादा दूर बनाना था, जैसा कि अब बनाया जा रहा है।
3 नए नियम : रेल लाइनों के बीच नहीं बनेगा मेन स्टेशन : अधिकारियों के मुताबिक नए नियम के मुताबिक रेलवे स्टेशन की मुख्य इमारत रेल लाइन के बीच नहीं हो सकती। अगर यह नियम नहीं होता तो मावन में दूसरी लाइन को रेलवे स्टेशन के दूसरी ओर से निकाला जा सकता था।

