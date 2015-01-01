पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सनराइज स्कूल:बीनागंज में 18 लाख की डकैती, 14 घंटे बाद केस दर्ज क्योंकि टीआई कोरोना संक्रमित

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • बाइक शोरूम संचालक के घर में 10-12 बदमाश गेट तोड़कर घुसे, किराएदार के जेवर भी ले गए

बीनागंज के सनराइज स्कूल के पीछे रहने वाले बाइक शोरूम संचालक अरुण मीना और उनके किराएदार के घर शनिवार-रविवार की दरमियानी रात 2.15 बजे से 2.45 बजे के बीच डकैती की वारदात हुई। आरोपी 6 लाख नकद, 10 लाख के जेवर सहित किराएदार नर्स के जेवर भी लूट गए गए। कुल मिलाकर 18 से 20 लाख की डकैती सामने आई है। इस मामले में दो बातें हैरत में डालने वाली हैं। पहली तो यह कि मकान मालिक ने बदमाशों को घर में घुसते देख लिया और पड़ोसी के यहां जाकर अपने भाई को कॉल किया और इसके बाद उनका मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ हो गया जबकि पहला कॉल पुलिस काे करना चाहिए था। इसके अलावा पुलिस थाने में असल कायमी करने में ही 14 घंटे लग गए। क्योंकि चांचौड़ा एसडीओपी, टीआई कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए है। इस वजह से कोई वरिष्ठ अधिकारी नहीं थे। देर शाम एएसपी, एसडीओपी गुना, राघौगढ़ टीआई और एफएसएल अधिकारी बीनागंज पहुंचे। इन अधिकारियों ने घटना स्थल देखा।

आरोपियों की तलाश जारी
^रात की वारदात है। चौकी पर सुबह 10 बजे सूचना दर्ज की गई थी। शाम 5.30 बजे के लगभग चांचौड़ा थाने में असल कायमी की गई है। इस वारदात के बाद हम अपने स्तर से खोजबीन में जुटे हैं। संदेह के आधार पर कई जगह खोजबीन की जा रही है। सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी चेक कर रहे हैं।
-आरबी शर्मा, चौकी प्रभारी बीनागंज

पुलिस उलझन में... किसी को न चोट आई न झड़प हुई तो मामला क्या दर्ज करें
इस मामले में पहले तो बीनागंज चौकी प्रभारी इसी उलझन में रहे कि किस धारा में प्रकरण दर्ज किया जाए। क्योंकि वारदात करने वाले बदमाशों ने न तो किसी को चोट पहुंचाई और न ही किसी से झड़प की। सब कुछ इतनी आसानी से हो गया कि पुलिस के यह गले ही नहीं उतर रहा है लेकिन मौके पर मौजूद साक्ष्य बता रहे हैं कि वारदात हुई है। फिर वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों ने निर्णय लिया और मामला दर्ज किया। लेकिन इस तरह की सुस्ती दिक्कत खड़ी कर सकती है। अगर पुलिस रात में ही सक्रिय हो जाती तो जिले भर में नाकाबंदी कर बदमाशों के भागने में मुश्किलें खड़ी कर सकती थी।

नकदी, जेवर अलमारी से ले भागे
आरोपी अलमारी में से नकदी और जेवर ले भागे। फरियादी का कहना है कि जब वह बदमाशों से बचने के लिए पड़ोसी के यहां चले गए तो आरोपी गेट तोड़कर बेडरूम में आए और यहां अलमारी का ताला तोड़ा और नकदी 6 लाख, 10 लाख के गहने ले भागे।
पड़ोसियों के भी गेट बाहर से लगाए : बदमाश बहुत शातिर थे, वारदात से पहले आस पड़ोसियों के भी गेट बाहर से लगा दिए थे। बताया जाता है कि आरोपियों ने रेकी के बाद ही इस वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। क्योंकि जब बदमाश नर्स के कमरे में घुसे तो कहने लगे कि गलत जगह आ गए हैं।

इस वारदात में तीन सवाल...
1. इस डकैती में न झड़प और न किसी
काे कोई चोट आई
2. मकान मालिक भागकर पड़ोसी के घर छिपे और पुलिस की जगह भाई को कॉल किया
3. घर में इतनी तोड़फोड़ होती रही और किसी को भनक तक नहीं लगी

किराएदार और मकान मालिक की आपबीती

मैं सो रही थी, अचानक तेज आवाज से गेट खुला तो सामने बदमाश खड़े थे
शोरूम संचालक के यहां डकैती के दौरान बदमाश सबसे पहले नीचे रहने वालीं किराएदार नर्स रीना के यहां घुसे। नर्स ने बताया कि अचानक तेज आवाज से गेट खुला, मैं जागी तो सामने 5-6 बदमाश खड़े थे। एक बदमाश ने उसके बेटे से कहा कि बता तेरे पिता कहां है तो उसने कहा वह तो खत्म हो चुके हैं। इसके बाद बदमाश कहने लगे कि अपन तो गलत जगह आ गए। फिर आरोपियों फिर अलमारी खंगाली उसमें से सोने के कुछ जेवर निकाले और नकदी पैसा भी ले गए। फिर बदमाशों ने नर्स और उसके बेटे के ऊपर कंबल डाल दिया बोले खोल कर मत देखना नहीं तो जान से खत्म कर देंगे। नर्स के कमरे में लगी एक ग्रिल तोड़ी और फिर वह मकान मालिक के प्रथम तल स्थित बेडरूम तक जा पहुंचे।

मैं जागा तो बदमाश सीढ़ी से ऊपर आ रहे थे फिर गेट तोड़ने लगे
शोरूम संचालक के मुताबिक उनके घर में 10 से 12 बदमाश घुसे थे। ग्रिल तोड़ने की आवाज सुनकर 2.30 बजे के लगभग अरुण जाग गए। उन्होंने देखा कि सीढ़ी से कुछ बदमाश ऊपर आ रहे है। वह अपने बेडरूम से नहीं निकले। इसके बाद आरोपियों ने गेट को तोड़ने का प्रयास किया और कहने लगे कि नहीं खोला तो जान से मार देंगे। डर से मैं पीछे के गेट से छत पर पहुंचा और पड़ोसी के यहां छिप गया। बदमाशों के हाथ में तलवार, सब्बल सहित अन्य हथियार भी थे। इसके बाद मैंने अपने भाई को कॉल किया। इसके बाद मोबाइल डिस्चार्ज हो गया। भाई ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। 15 मिनट बाद पुलिस आई, लेकिन अधिकारी नहीं थे। इसके बाद सुबह आना मामला दर्ज करने को कहा।

