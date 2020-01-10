पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:परिवार को बंधुआ बनाकर काम कराने वाले 2 गिरफ्तार

गुना13 घंटे पहले
  • 8 साल के बच्चे की इलाज न मिलने से हो गई थी मौत

सहरिया परिवार को बंधुआ बनाकर उससे काम कराने के मामले में पुलिस हरकत में आई। इस मामले में रिछैरा निवासी दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। वहीं इनके खिलाफ रासुका की कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी। रविवार को खैराई खड़कपुर निवासी सिरमान सिंह सहरिया के 8 साल के बच्चे की इलाज न मिलने से मौत हो गई थी। सिरमान एवं उसकी पत्नी 4 बच्चों सहित रिछैरा निवासी दीपक जाट के खेत पर ही रहते थे। दंपती यहां काम करता था।

बताया जाता है कि उसे बंधुआ बनाकर काम कराया जा रहा था। जब उसका बच्चा देशराज सिंह बीमार हुआ तो दबंगों ने इलाज तक के लिए पैसे नहीं दिए। इस वजह से वह गुना नहीं आ सके। बच्चे की मौत हो गई। हालांकि 19 सितंबर को पीड़ित परिवार ने दबंगों की शिकायत कैंट थाने में की थी, लेकिन पुलिस ने अनसुना कर दिया था। अगर समय रहते पुलिस सक्रिय हो जाती तो बच्चे को इलाज मिल जाता।

मौत के बाद प्रशासन सक्रिय

8 साल के बच्चे देशराज की मौत के बाद सरकारी सिस्टम सक्रिय हुआ, तब जाकर सिरमान के अन्य बच्चों का इलाज शुरु हो पाया है। पुलिस ने बंधक बनाकर काम कराने वाले रिछैरा निवासी दीपक जाट, जय जयराम जाट, नीरज जाट एवं सुलोचना जाट को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

