जब्त कर वजन किया तो 1.06 क्विंटल निकले:सरसों के खेत में छिपाकर बाेए थे गांजे के 206 पाैधे

गुना2 घंटे पहले
सरसों की फसल से साथ बोए गए गांजे के पौधे मधुसूदनगढ़ में पकड़े गए हैं। यह पौधे काफी समय पहले बोए थे, इस वजह से यह दूर से ही साफ दिखाई दे रहे थे। मुखबिर ने पुलिस को सूचना दी तो वह मौके पर पहुंची। इस दौरान सरसों की फसल के साथ ही बोए गए पौधे जब्त किए गए, जिनकी संख्या 206 थी। मधुसूदनगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के गांव बोरखेड़ी में गांजे की खेती पकड़ी गई है।

उकावद चौकी क्षेत्र के ग्राम बोरखेड़ी निवासी एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया गया है, जिसने अपने खेत में लगी सरसों की फसल के बीच में काफी सारे गांजे के पेड़ लगा रखे हैं। मधुसूदनगढ़ थाना प्रभारी एसआई रामबाबू शर्मा, उकावद चौकी प्रभारी एसआई उमाशंकर तोमर बल के साथ खेत में पहुंचे और इसकी घेराबंदी की गई। पुलिस को देख मौजूद व्यक्ति भागने लगा, उसे पुलिस ने दबोच लिया।

पुलिस ने आरोपी पकड़ा
पुलिस ने बताया कि खेत में गांजे के हरे पेड़ लहरा रहे थे, जिन्हें उखाड़कर गिनती करने पर छोटे-बड़े कुल 206 पौधे मिले, जिनका वजन करने पर 1 क्विंटल 06 किलो 200 ग्राम निकाल। जिसकी कीमत 2.06 लाख रुपए आकी गई है। इन पौधों की जब्ती की गई, पंचनामा बनाया गया। इसके बाद पुलिस आरोपी को पकड़कर ले गई।

