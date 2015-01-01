पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना पॉजिटिव:226 रिपोर्ट में 3 पॉजिटिव, स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कहा-खतरा नहीं टला

गुना3 घंटे पहले
  • पहले की तरह हो रही सख्ती, जब संक्रमितों के संपर्क हिस्ट्री भी तलाशी जा रही

ठंड बढ़ने के साथ-साथ कोरोना पॉजिटिव के मामले भी बढ़ सकते हैं। पिछले 7 दिन के आंकड़े देखें तो चौकाने वाले हैं। क्योंकि इस अवधि में 73 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। सोमवार को 14 पॉजिटिव केस मिले थे, लेकिन मंगलवार को इसमें भारी गिरावट आई। जिले से कुल 226 सैंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट आई, इसमें से 3 पॉजिटिव केस निकले। इस कमी को स्वास्थ्य विभाग राहत नहीं मान रहा है। स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों का कहना है कि ठंड की वजह से मामले बढ़ेंगे, इसलिए सावधानी बहुत जरुरी है। लेकिन कुछ समय से देखने में आ रहा है कि लोगों ने मास्क तक पहनना कम कर दिया है।
3 मामले आए हिस्ट्री तलाशी:- मंगलवार को आई रिपोर्ट में 3 पॉजिटिव निकले। एक मामला बांसखेड़ी, दूसरा गैल विजयपुर और तीसरा टेकरी रोड पर मिला। इन सभी केस की हिस्ट्री तलाशी गई। यह लोग किन लोगों के संपर्क में आए हैं, उन्हें भी होम क्वारेंटाइन किया जा रहा है। वहीं लोगों से कहा है कि वह सावधानी बरतें।
1014 हुए पॉजिटिव केस: जिले में पॉजिटिव मामले की संख्या 1014 हो गई है। इसमें से 911 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। वहीं बाकी को इलाज चल रहा है।

बिजली निजीकरण के खिलाफ 22 संगठन एकजुट, 26 को हड़ताल

गुना| बिजली कंपनियों के प्रस्तावित निजीकरण के विरोध में 22 संगठन एकजुट हो गए हैं। जनता यूनियन के पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि सभी संघों ने मिलकर एक महा गठबंधन बना लिया है। इससे आपसी तालमेल बना रहेगा और निजीकरण के विरोध में बुलाई गई हड़ताल भी मुकम्मल होगी। नरेंद्र भदौरिया एवं ग्लेडस्टन ने बताया कि बिजली क्षेत्र में बीते 25-30 साल का सबसे बड़ा आंदोलन किया जाएगा। सभी संगठनों ने तय किया है कि कंपनियों के निजीकरण की साजिश को सफल नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। 26 नवंबर को महा गठबंधन हड़ताल कर सकती है, इसकी तैयारियां शुरु हो गई हैं।

