पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुरिक्षत मातृत्व अभियान:स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में 42 गर्भवती महिलाओं की जांच

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिविर में आयरन की गोलियां देकर सुरक्षित प्रसव के लिए की महिलाओं की जांच

सोमवार को प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान के तहत शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र बूढ़े बालाजी में 42 गर्भवती महिलाओं ने अपनी जांच कराई। अभियान के तहत हर माह की 9 नवंबर को गर्भवती महिलाओं का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया जाता है। इस योजना से गर्भवती महिलाओं में अपने परीक्षण के प्रति जागरूकता बढ़ रही है। इसके साथ ही वह एएनएम तथा आशा कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा दी जाने वाले परामर्श को भी मान रही है एवं आयरन फोलिक एसिड गोलियों का नियमित रूप से सेवन कर रही हैं। इसके अलावा समय पर टिटेनस टीका लगवा रही हैं। इस योजना के तहत गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और स्वतंत्र जांच प्रदान करने के साथ स्वस्थ बच्चे को जन्म देने का प्रयास है किया जा रहा है। योजना का उद्देश्य मातृत्व मृत्यु दर को कम करने हेतु गर्भवती महिलाओं को उनके स्वास्थ्य के मुद्दों / रोगों के बारे में जागरूक किया जाना व बच्चे के स्वस्थ जीवन और सुरक्षित प्रसव को सुनिश्चित किया जाना है। अभियान के तहत आवश्यक जांच के बाद टीटी-1 व टीटी-2 के इंजेक्शन तथा आयरन की गोलियां व आयरन सुक्रोज देकर महिलाओं की सुरक्षित प्रसव के लिए आवश्यक जांचें की गई। अभियान में अधिकांश महिलाएं अपना पंजीयन भी प्रथम तिमाही में करा रही हैं। इस दौरान बूढ़े बालाजी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर पूर्व जिला सीएमएचओ डॉ. रामवीर सिंह रघुवंशी स्टाफ नर्स निधि श्रीवास्तव, एएनएम लक्ष्मी प्रजापति, राजेश्वरी, रेखा शर्मा द्वारा आशा कार्यकर्ता समीना जाटव एवं पिंकी चौहान के सहयोग से सभी गर्भवती माताओं की जांच की गई एवं आवश्यक परामर्श दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें