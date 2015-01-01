पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानी रोको अभियान:दो स्टापडेम व 204 बोरी बंधान से 5500 एकड़ जमीन हुई सिंचित, 4000 किसानों की बढ़ी आय

राघौगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मनरेगा के तहत स्टापडेम व एनीकट निर्माण से बढ़ा सिंचाई का रकबा
  • पशु-पक्षियों के पीने के पानी की व्यवस्था के साथ-साथ पेड़-पौधों से बढ़ी हरियाली
  • जहां सिंचाई नहीं हाे रही थी, वहां तीन बार दे रहे हैं पानी

राघौगढ़ क्षेत्र के किसानों को अपनी फसलों की सिंचाई के लिए व मवेशियों के पानी के इंतजाम के लिए इधर-उधर भटकने से भी मुक्ति मिलेगी। इसके लिए किसानों की जरूरत का पानी कम खर्च और कम मेहनत में उपलब्ध होगा। वहीं बारिश के पानी को बचाकर रखने से ही सिंचाई की सारी मुश्किलों से छुटकारा व जलस्तर बढ़ाने में मदद मिली है।
इन सब सुविधाओं का लाभ किसानों को राघौगढ़ जनपद में किए गए पानी रोको अभियान के तहत किए गए कार्यों से मिलना शुरू हो गया है। जिला पंचायत सीईओ गुना के निर्देशन में राघौगढ़ क्षेत्र के कई गांवों में बोरी बंधान, छोटे-छोटे स्टाफ निर्माण का पानी रोको अभियान चलाकर कई गांवों में किया गया है। जिसके परिणाम अब सामने आ रहे हैं। जनपद सीईओ ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में नदी-नालों में 204 बोरी बंधान के कार्य कराए गए हैं। जिनसे करीब 5000 किसानों की 5500 एकड़ जमीन सिंचित हुई है। इसके साथ् ही 64 बड़े बांधों पर कड़ी शटर लगाकर 60 एनीकट निर्माण के द्वारा पानी रोका गया। इससे भी 4000 किसानों को लाभ हुआ लगभग 10 हजार एकड़ भूमि सिंचित की गई है। इसी क्रम में कपिलधारा, सामुदायिक कूप, तालाब निर्माण के द्वारा जहां एक तरफ भूजल संरक्षण को बढ़ावा दिया गया वही इनके किसानाें का सिंचाई सुविधा एवं जानवरों के पीने का पानी प्राप्त हुआ।
ग्राम सारसहेला और केदारपुरा में किया गया मनरेगा से स्टाप डेम का निर्माण

किसानों की जिस जमीन पर एक भी पानी नही लगता था वहां अब पानी की उपलब्धता के कारण 2 से 3 पानी लगाकर किसान फसल उत्पादन बढ़ा रहा है। वहीं फसलों दो-तीन फसलों की उपज मिल सकेगी। फसलों का उत्पादन बढ़ने से किसान के जीवन स्तर में सुधार हुआ है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में कृषि के अलावा पर्यावरण के दृष्टिकोण से भी लाभ मिल रहा है। पशु-पक्षियों के पीने के पानी की व्यवस्था के साथ-साथ पेड़-पौधों को भी भरपूर भोजन प्राप्त हाे रहा है। राघौगढ़ से 65 किमी दूर ग्राम पंचायत नगनखेड़ी के केदारपुरा में रबी की फसल से सभी किसानाें की मेहनत के मुताबिक उत्पादन नहीं हो पाता था। कुओं का जल स्तर भी नीचे हो गया था। स्टाप डेम निर्माण कार्य नागनखेड़ी में मनरेगा में 14 लाख रुपए की लागत से एनीकट निर्माण किया गया है। यह निर्माण सीईओ जितेंद्र सिंह धाकरे की देखरेख में सरपंच सुनीता विश्वकर्मा एवं सचिव तेजसिंह की मौजूदगी में निर्माण 2019-2020 में शुरू किया गया था। जिससे अब रबी फसल में किसानों की मेहनत के मुताबिक उत्पादन वृद्धि हुई है। इसी क्रम में ग्राम सारसहेला में भी स्टाफ डेम का निर्माण किया गया। वहीं ग्राम पंचायत नगरखेड़ी में कूप निर्माण भी किए गए हैं।

