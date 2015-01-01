पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जी डॉक्टर:फर्जी डाॅक्टर के इलाज के बाद 6 साल के बच्चे की मौत

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  • नाराज लोगों ने हाइवे पर लगाया 2 घंटे जाम, 5 किमी तक फंसे वाहन, डॉक्टर की गिरफ्तारी की मांग

म्याना के एक फर्जी डॉक्टर डाक्टर के इलाज के बाद 6 साल के बच्चे की मौत हो गई। यह घटना गुरुवार देर रात की है लेकिन इसे लेकर लोगों की नाराजगी तब फूट पड़ी जब पुलिस ने उक्त डॉक्टर को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया। शुक्रवार शाम को करीब 7 बजे लोगों ने हाईवे पर जाम लगा दिया। डाक्टर की गिरफ्तारी की सूचना मिलने के बाद भी लोगों का गुस्सा शांत नहीं हुआ। हाईवे पर कम से कम 5 किमी तक लंबा जाम लग गया। इसमें श्योपुर कलेक्टर की गाड़ी के अलावा एंबुलेंस तक शामिल थीं। यही नहीं वहां से निकलने की कोशिश करने पर लोगों ने एक ट्रक पर पथराव कर दिया। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार गुरुवार रात को करीब 10 बजे टकनेरा निवासी राजाराम कुशवाह अपने बेटे मोहित को म्याना चौराहे पर फर्जी डॉक्टर रामकृष्ण प्रजापति के कथित क्लीनिक पर लाए थे। उनके बेटे को खांसी व उल्टी हो रही थीं। फरियादी पक्ष का कहना है कि फर्जी डाक्टर ने बच्चे को दो इंजेक्शन लगाए। इसके बाद बच्चे की हालत और बिगड़ने लगी। उसे कई उल्टियां हुईं। परिजन उसे गुना के एक निजी अस्पताल में ले आए। वहां डाक्टर ने बच्चे को मृत घोषित कर दिया। शुक्रवार को परिजनों ने बच्चे का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया था। शाम होते-होते अचानक ही टकनेरा के तमाम लोगों में इस घटना को लेकर नाराजगी बढ़ने लगी। बताया जाता है कि उन्हें पता लगा था कि पुलिस ने आरोपी फर्जी डाक्टर को पकड़ने के बाद छोड़ दिया था। हालांकि इस बात की पुष्टि नहीं हो पाई लेकिन इस चर्चा के बाद लोगों का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा और उन्होंने हाईवे पर जाम लगा दिया। यह जाम 2 घंटे से भी ज्यादा समय तक चला। रात को एसडीएम अंकिता जैन भी पहुंची और बड़ी देर तक लोगों को समझाती रहीं। उन्होंने बताया कि डाक्टर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। केंद्र पर रात में नहीं रुकते डाक्टर : गुरुवार रात को भी स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर सिर्फ एक नर्स मौजूद थी। फर्जी डाक्टरों के हाथों कम से कम 3 लोगों की मौत इसी साल हो चुकी है। इसके बावजूद स्वास्थ्य विभाग इनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं कर पा रहा है।

