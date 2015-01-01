पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक कंटेनर फंसा:निर्माणाधीन सड़क में धंसा कंटेनर खोलकर देखा तो निकले 60 मवेशी

गुना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहली बार बंद कंटेनर में मवेशियों का परिवहन, 6 से ज्यादा मवेशी मरे मिले

यहां से 13 किमी दूर निर्माणाधीन अशोकनगर-पनवाड़ी-राघौगढ़ रोड पर फंसे एक कंटेनर में 60 से ज्यादा मवेशी मिले। इनमें से 6 की मौत हो चुकी थी। इसके ड्राइवर व क्लीनर पहले ही भाग चुके थे, इसलिए पता नहीं चल सका कि यह मवेशी कहां से लाए गए थे और कहां ले जाए जा रहे थे। हालांकि कंटेनर के रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर उप्र का है। बीती रात हुई बारिश के कारण इस निर्माणाधीन सड़क पर कीचड़ हो गई थी। इसलिए यह कंटेनर एक जगह पर बुरी फंस गया। आसपास के लोगों ने जब इसे देखा तब तक इसके ड्राइवर व क्लीनर भाग चुके थे। संभवत: उन्हें इस बात की चिंता होगी कि अगर किसी ने कंटेनर में मवेशियों को देख लिया तो विवाद खड़ा हो सकता है। कंटेनर के अंदर से आवाजें सुनकर लोगों ने उसे खोला तो अंदर कई मवेशी भरे हुए मिले। यह मामला इसलिए थोड़ा अलग है क्योंकि इसमें पशु परिवहन के लिए पहली बार पूरी तरह बंद कंटेनर का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। आमतौर पर ऐसे वाहनों में बाइक आदि का परिवहन होता है। यह पूरी तरह से बंद होने की वजह से किसी को इस पर संदेह भी नहीं होता। मवेशियों को पास ही स्थिति एक गौशाला में भेज दिया गया है।

