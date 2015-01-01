पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीजी कॉलेज में एडमिशन:पीजी कॉलेज में 660 सीट बढ़ीं 400 नए एडमिशन बीए में ही

गुना3 घंटे पहले
पीजी कॉलेज में एडमिशन के लिए 660 सीट बढ़ा दी गई हैं। शुक्रवार को उच्च शिक्षा विभाग से हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद प्राचार्य ने यह निर्देश जारी कर दिए। गुरुवार को छात्र संगठन डीएसओ ने इस मुद्दे को लेकर आंदोलन किया था। उन्होंने प्राचार्य डॉ. बीके तिवारी को ज्ञापन भी दिया था। उसके बाद यह फैसला किया गया। कोविड संकट के चलते इस बार यूजी प्रथम वर्ष व पीजी प्रथम सेमेस्टर में एडमिशन प्रक्रिया अब तक चल रही है। फिलहाल अॉफलाइन फार्म के जरिए एडमिशन किए जा रहे हैं। इतनी लंबी प्रक्रिया के बावजूद सैकड़ों की तादाद में छात्रों को एडमिशन नहीं मिल पाया था। इसलिए छात्र संगठनों की ओर से यह मांग लगातार उठ रही थी कि सीटों की संख्या को बढ़ाया जाए। छात्र संगठन के डीएसओ के सुनील सेन ने कहा कि यह समस्या हर साल की हो गई है। बेहतर है कि शहर में एक नया पीजी कॉलेज बनाया जाए।

इस तरह बढ़ी हैं सीट
बीए प्रथम वर्ष 400 के अलावा पीजी प्रथम सेमेस्टर में कुल 260 सीट बढ़ाई गईं। पीजी क्लास के अंग्रेजी विषय में 35, हिंदी में 35 इतिहास में 35 राजनीति विज्ञान में 35 संस्कृत में 35 मनोविज्ञान में 15,बॉटनी में 20 ,रसायन में 15 ,गणित में 35, भौतिकी में 20, जूलॉजी में 15 सीटों की क्रमशः वृद्धि की गई है।

