पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्ञापन:10 साल से 70 पैसे कमीशन, जबकि कई राज्यों में तीन गुना तक बढ़ा

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 300 राशन दुकानदारों ने सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन दिया

300 से ज्यादा राशन दुकानदारों ने सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन देकर मांग की है कि 10 साल से चली आ रही कमीशन की व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया जाए। दुकानदारों को 70 पैसे प्रतिकिलो के हिसाब से कमीशन दिया जाता है। उनका दावा है कि पूरे देश में यह सबसे कम है। अधिकांश जगहों पर इससे दो या तीन गुना ज्यादा कमीशन दिया जा रहा है। जबकि कई जगहों पर एकमुश्त मानदेय तक फिक्स कर रखा है।

दुकानदारों ने कहा कि हमें भी कम से कम 2 रुपए प्रति किलो के मान से कमीशन का भुगतान किया जाए। दूसरी बड़ी समस्या दुकानदारों ने एक और उठाई। उनका कहना है कि कोविड काल में 8 माह तक पीएम गरीब कल्याण योजना के तहत निशुल्क अनाज वितरण किया गया था।

इस दौरान अतिरिक्त अनाज आया था, जो बाद में बंद हो गया। इसके बावजूद मशीनों में अब तक कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ है। कई जगहों पर 2 से 100 क्विंटल तक ज्यादा आवंटन मशीनों पर दिख रहा है। अब जब जांच होती है तो मशीन में दिखने वाले आवंटन के आधार पर ही स्टॉक देखा जाता है। ऐसे में गड़बड़ी दिखाई देती है। दुकानदारों का कहना है कि इसमें बदलाव किया जाए।

यह मुद्दे भी उठाए

  • कोविड संकट के दौरान राशन दुकानों की माध्यम से राशन का वितरण कराया गया, लेकिन उसका कमीशन आज तक नहीं मिला जबकि केंद्र सरकार ने उक्त राशि का भुगतान कर दिया है लेकिन राज्य सरकार ने उसे रोक दिया है।
  • ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में काम करनेवाले सहायक, तुलावटी, हम्मालों का मानदेय बढ़ाया जाएग। गांव में यह मानदेय अभी तक महज 8400 रुपए है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें