बमोरी उपचुनाव:78.84% वोटिंग: बमोरी में लगातार तीसरी बार 77% से ज्यादा मतदान, 2018 के मुकाबले 1% कम वोट पड़े

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • इस बार 74.96% महिलाओं ने वोट डाले जबकि 2018 में ये प्रतिशत 75.79% था
  • आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन : मनाही फिर भी 70 किमी दूर पाटी पहुंचे भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष, गिरफ्तारी के बाद जमानत पर रिहा किया

बमोरी उपचुनाव में मतदाताओं पर कोरोना संकट का ज्यादा असर नहीं दिखा। 2018 के मुकाबले महज 1 फीसदी कम मतदान हुआ। कुल 78.84 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। कोविड संकट के चलते इस बार हर मतदाता को वोट डालने के लिए 4 की जगह 7 चरणों से गुजरना पड़ा। कोरोना मतदान केंद्र पर प्रवेश से पहले हर मतदाता को तीन चरणों से होकर गुजरना पड़ा। इसी वजह से हर मतदाता के वोट डालने की प्रक्रिया का समय भी बढ़ गया। पहले इसमें तीन मिनट लगते थे, इस बार 5 से 6 मिनट लगे। चुनाव के दौरान हिंसा की कोई बड़ी घटना नहीं हुई। सबसे बड़ा मामला भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष सहित पार्टी के तीन नेताओं पर एफआईआर का रहा। आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन के बाद तीनों को हिरासत में लिया गया और बाद में जमानत पर छोड़ दिया गया। हालांकि उनका वाहन जब्त हो गया। उधर भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी ने ग्राम देहरा में मतदान केंद्र के पास आपत्तिजनक पर्चे बांटे जाने की शिकायत की। पार्टी के राज्य सचिव मंडल सदस्य शैलेंद्र कुमार शैली ने आरोप लगाया गया कि पुलिस के सामने यह सब चला। इसके अलावा बेरखेड़ी में भी विवाद हुआ। एक मतदान केंद्र पर मीडियाकर्मी का कैमरा छीने जाने की भी खबर मिली।

शिकायतें-कार्रवाई

एजेंट भिड़े : कांग्रेस पक्ष पर एफआईआर दर्ज
म्याना के पास बेरखेड़ी मतदान केंद्र पर भाजपा के एजेंट रामवीर रघुवंशी और कांग्रेस के अरविंद कुशवाह के बीच विवाद हो गया। दोनों बाहर आए और एक दूसरे भिड़ गए। इस मामले में पुलिस ने भाजपा एजेंट की शिकायत पर कांग्रेस एजेंट के अलावा प्रमोद व नरेश के खिलाफ भी मामला दर्ज किया।

आपत्तिजनक पर्चे बांटने की लिखित शिकायत
भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के राज्य सचिव मंडल सदस्य शैलेंद्र कुमार शैली ने मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी को लिखित शिकायत भेजी। आरोप लगाया कि देहरा मतदान केंद्र के पास शिवपुरी के संगठन जनजागरण मंच के नाम से सरकारी योजनाओं के उल्लेख के पर्चे बांटे गए।​​​​​​​

अशोकनगर​​​​​​​ 76.02%​​​​​​​

मुंगावली​​​​​​​ 77.17%​​​​​​​

मतदान लाइव केंद्र : हरिपुर

समय : दोपहर 12 बजे

थर्मल स्कैनिंग से कौतूहल; किसी ने आंख बंद कर ली तो किसी ने मुंह खोल दिया, महिलाओं ने नहीं हटाया घूंघट

बमोरी में सबसे ज्यादा मतदाताओं वाली पोलिंग में से एक है हरिपुर। हालांकि यह शहर से सिर्फ 7 किमी दूर है। इसके बावजूद यहां थर्मोमीटर लोगों के लिए कौतूहल का विषय बना रहा। कई लोगों को यह भी नहीं मालूम था कि यह बला है क्या? इसे लेकर उनकी प्रतिक्रियाएं भी अलग-अलग रहीं। मसलन एक मतदाता ने इसे देखकर अपना मुंह खोल दिया। उसे लगा कि इस मशीन से मुंह के अंदर जांच की जाती होगी। वहीं एक महिला मतदाता अचानक दूर खिसक गई। उसे लगा कि इस मशीन से आंख में कोई दवाई तो नहीं डाली जाएगी। घूंघट डालकर आईं महिलाओं ने थर्मोमीटर के लिए भी अपना चेहरा नहीं खोला। स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं ने ऊपर से ही तापमान नापा।

जज्बा: दिव्यांग मतदान केंद्र आए, कम दिखने पर वृद्धा नातिन को लेकर आईं

घर में मिली मतदान की सुविधा ठुकराकर दिव्यांग सूरजलाल मतदान केंद्र आए: आदर्श मतदान केंद्र पुरापोषर में निशक्त मतदाता सूरजलाल लोधा ने आकर वोट डाला। हालांकि उन्हें इस बार घर पर अपना वोट डालने की सुविधा दी गई थी। पर उन्होंने इंकार कर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि वे हमेशा मतदान केंद्र पर जाते रहे हैं। इस बार भी वहीं जाकर वोट डालेंगे। इस केंद्र पर दूसरे निशक्त मतदाता भूपेंद्र सिंह लोधा ने भी केंद्र पर जाकर ही वोट डाला। कम दिखता है इसलिए 6 साल की नातिन को सहयोगी बनाकर ले गई बुजु़र्ग महिला: बरोदिया में एक 65 साल की बुजुर्ग मतदाता अपने साथ 6 साल की नातिन को लेकर पहुंची। वहां मौजूद पुलिसकर्मियों ने बच्ची को अंदर जाने से रोका। इस पर महिला ने बताया कि उन्हें कम दिखाई देता है इसलिए वे नातिन को साथ लाई हैं। वही ईवीएम का बटन दबाएगी। उन्होंने नातिन कोे साथ ले जाने का आग्रह किया। बीएलओ ने हालात को देखते हुए इसकी अनुमति दे दी। ​​​​​​​

