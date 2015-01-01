पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

10 साल की उम्र में हुई थी शादी...:पति की मौत के 9 साल बाद जबरन दूसरे युवक को सौंपा इसलिए युवती ने की आत्महत्या

गुना2 दिन पहले
  • युवती के मामा, युवक और उसके रिश्तेदारों पर प्रकरण दर्ज हुआ

जबरन दबाव बनाकर एक युवक के साथ रहने के लिए मजबूर करने से प्रताड़ित होकर आत्महत्या करने वाली युवती के मामा, युवक सहित उसके रिश्तेदारों के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया है। युवती को लंबे समय से परेशान किया जा रहा था, इस वजह से वह दुखी थी। उसके दो मामा ने जबरन 2 साल पहले उसे एक युवक को सौंप दिया और कहा कि इसी के साथ तुझे जीवन भर रहना है। जबकि युवती इसके लिए तैयार नहीं थी। इसी वजह से उसने जान दे दी। मामले की विवेचना चांचौड़ा थाना प्रभारी राकेश गुप्ता ने की, इस दौरान यह बात सामने आई कि मामा सहित युवती के अन्य रिश्तेदारों ने उसे प्रताड़ित किया था। उसकी पहले 10 साल की उम्र में ही शादी कर दी, पति की मौत हो गई तो वह मां के पास आकर रहने लगी थी। इसके बाद आरोपी मामा उसे जबरन उस युवक के पास भेजने के लिए दबाव बनाने लगा।

मामा की करतूत...
टीआई राकेश गुप्ता ने बताया कि 19 वर्षीय सीता बाई नेशखुर्द की रहने वाली थी। उसने 12 सितंबर को फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। युवती मां और भाई के साथ रहती थी, पिता की पहले ही मौत हो चुकी थी। इससे पहले युवती की 10 साल की उम्र में ही शादी कर दी गई, पति की 2 साल बाद मौत हो गई तो वह ससुराल से अपने मायके आकर रहने लगी। जब युवती 17 साल की हुई तो मामा मुरैला निवासी जसवंत गुर्जर और हेमराज गुर्जर ने जबरन राजगढ़ जिले के छान निवासी हेमराज के पास उसे भेज दिया।
इन पर मामला दर्ज : पुलिस ने युवती के दोनों मामा, उसे जबरन रखने वाले युवक हेमराज और दबाव बनाकर युवती को युवक के साथ रहने को मजबूर करने वाले राजगढ़ जिले के छान निवासी धन सिंह, कमल सिंह, हरि सिंह, सुमेर सिंह पर मामला दर्ज किया है।

