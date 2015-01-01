पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:90 हजार रु. थैले से गिरे, 3 घंटे में पुलिस ने खोजकर वापस दिलाए

गुना4 घंटे पहले
कैंट चौराहे पर एक किराना व्यवसायी के थैले से 90 हजार रुपए गिर गए। परिजनों ने खोजने की पूरी कोशिश की, लेकिन नहीं मिले। पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे की मदद से रुपए खोज लिए। जिस व्यक्ति को यह रुपए मिले थे, उसने वापस कर दिए। कैंट निवासी राम अग्रवाल ने बताया कि रविवार दोपहर उनके पिता गोपाल कृष्ण अग्रवाल दुकान से घर जा रहे थे।

उनके पास पिछले कई दिनों से हुई दुकानदारी के 90 हजार रुपए थे। वह इन्हें घर रखने जा रहे थे। उन्होंने स्कूटी पर थैला रखा, इसी दौरान इसमें रखी नोटों की गड्‌डी गिर गई। जिसे एक व्यक्ति ने उठा ली। कैंट थाने में सूचना दी, वहां से सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखें, एक व्यक्ति पैसे उठा रहा है। इसके बाद उसे खोजकर पैसे वापस दिलाए।

एबी रोड पर किशोर से लूट

कैंट थाना क्षेत्र के एबी रोड पर एक किशोर के साथ लूटपाट की गई। किशोरी रूप सिंह बाइक से जा रहा था, इसी दौरान अज्ञात लोगों ने उसे रोका। आरोपियों ने किशोर से सोने की डुलनिया, नकदी 5 हजार रुपए छीन लिए। लूटे गए माल की कीमत 17 हजार रुपए के लगभग बताई गई है। कैंट क्षेत्र में इससे पहले भी लूटपाट की वारदातें हो चुकी हैं, लेकिन आरोपी नहीं पकड़े गए। बाइक सवारों को रोककर होने वाली वारदातों से चिंताएं गहरा गई हैं।

