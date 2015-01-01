पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिंता की बात:पाइप लाइन के ऊपर 4 इंच का सीमेंट-कांक्रीट का स्लैब चंद घंटों में ही दरका

गुना33 मिनट पहले
भुल्लनुपुरा चौराहे की समस्या के निराकरण की एक और कोशिश नाकाम हो गई। यहां सड़क के आर-पार गुजरने वाले ड्रेनेज की पाइप लाइन पर सीमेंट कंक्रीट का 4 इंच मोटा स्लैब डाला गया था। इसकी क्वालिटी इतनी खराब थी कि जैसे ही इस पर से ट्रेफिक निकलना शुरू हुआ वैसे ही इसमें दरार आ गईं।

यह पूरी तरह टूटकर धंस न जाए इसके लिए उस जगह पर बैरिकेड लगाए गए हैं। चौराहे पर इस जगह हमेशा गड्ढा बना रहता है। इसे कई बार कई तरह से सुधारा गया लेकिन हर बार स्थिति जस की तस रहती है। वजह यही रहती है कि निराकरण के लिए किए गए काम की क्वालिटी बहुत खराब रहती है।

भुल्लनपुरा चौराहे पर चली आ रही समस्या की कोशिश नाकाम
ठेकेदार ने भी समेटा सामान : सड़क के इस हिस्से को दो भागों में बांटकर सुधारा जा रहा था। पीडब्ल्यूडी के तहत काम कर रहे ठेकेदार ने अभी आधे हिस्से में ही काम किया था। वही नाकाम साबित हुआ तो ठेकेदार भी अपना तामझाम लेकर वहां से गायब हो गए।

