सावधानी भी रखें:सार्वजनिक यातायात सिस्टम फेल होने से पहली बार कार की एडवांस बुकिंग, बाइक की डिमांड भी बढ़ी

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली की पूर्व संध्या पर आए 15 पॉजिटिव, एक माह में सर्वाधिक

कोरोनाकाल में रक्षाबंधन, ईद, मोहर्रम, नवरात्र, दशहरा जैसे पर्व कई पाबंदियों के साथ मनाए गए। दीपावली पहला पर्व होगा, जिस पर कोई पाबंदी नहीं रहेगी। जहां तक शहर का माहौल है तो उसमें भी कोरोना काल की काली छाया दीपों के इस उत्सव की रोशनी में गायब हो गई है। लोग बिना किसी डर के इस पर्व में पूरी तरह डूब रहे हैं। हालांकि इस सबसे बड़े पर्व से ठीक एक दिन पहले शुक्रवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग से चिंताजनक खबर आई। कोविड की रिपोर्ट में 15 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए, जो बीते एक माह में सर्वाधिक संख्या है। कोरोना ने कारोबारी क्षेत्र पर भी दिलचस्प असर डाला है। इसके चलते पहली बार कारों पर एडवांस बुकिंग की स्थिति बन रही है। जबकि इससे पहले कभी बाइक जैसे सेक्टर पर भी ऐसा असर नहीं देखा गया। यही नहीं कोरोना काल के दौरान मिले आर्थिक पैकेज से खेती के उपकरणों की खरीदी में भी बूम आया। पहली बार लोकल स्तर पर हार्वेस्टर की बिक्री ने रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए। कोरोनाकाल की एक भी पाबंदी लागू नहीं : मास्क न लगाने के चालान भी बंद : मार्च से अक्टूबर तक के सारे पर्व किसी न किसी पाबंदी में मनाए गए। पर दीपावली पर्व पर इससे पूरी तरह मुक्त रहा। यहां तक कि बीते दो दिन से जयस्तंभ चौराहे पर मास्क को लेकर बनाए जाने वाले चालान भी बंद करा दिए गए।

तीन माह पहले से लोगों ने कराई कारों की बुकिंग
ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर से जुड़े कारोबारी विनीत सेठ ने बताया कि पहली बार कारों पर 2 से 3 माह की एडवांस बुकिंग चल रही है। यह स्थिति सितंबर से ही शुरू होने लगी थी। दीपावली के दिन जो लोग कार बुक कराएंगे, उन्हें डिलेवरी कम से कम 7 हफ्ते बाद होगी। कार जैसे प्रीमियम सेक्टर में ऐसा होना आश्चर्य की बात है। कार सेक्टर में इस बार 7 करोड़ से ज्यादा का कारोबार हुआ है जबकि बाइक की बिक्री तकरीबन 6 करोड़ पर सिमट गई।
ऐसा क्यों हुआ?
श्री सेठ ने बताया कि इसकी दो वजह हैं एक तो कोरोना काल में उत्पादन पूरी तरह ठप हो गया था। दूसरे कोरोना काल में सार्वजनिक यातायात पूरी तरह बंद रहा और जब यह खुला तो लोगों में इसे लेकर आशंकाएं बनी रही। इसलिए मिडिल क्लास तबका, जोे अच्छी बाइक पर निवेश करने की योजना बना रहा था, वह भी कार की ओर मुड़ा। दूसरी ओर सरकार ने ब्याज दरों में कमी ला दी तो फाइनेंस भी आसान हो गया। तीन दिन में 150 से 175 कारों की बुकिंग हो जाए।

डर के आगे जीत : कोविड वार्ड का परिसर जगमगाया

बीते कई माह से जिला अस्पताल का सबसे व्यस्त वार्ड कोविड सेंटर रहा है। यहां उत्सव की उमंग शायद ही पहुंच पाती, लेकिन अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के युवाओं ने ऐसा करके दिखा दिया। उन्होंने वार्ड के उस परिसर में जहां से मरीज स्वस्थ होने के बाद वापस लौटते हैं, उसे पूरी तरह जगमग कर दिया। उन्होंने भारत का नक्शा बनाकर कोविड योद्धाओं के प्रति अपना सम्मान व्यक्त किया। संगठन के यश वर्धन भार्गव ने बताया कि कोरोनाकाल के अंधकार को दीपोत्सव की रोशनी से दूर भगाने के लिए हमने यह कदम उठाया। इसमें तमाम युवाओं ने बिना किसी डर के भाग लिया। इस मौके पर अजय भार्गव, स्नेहा निगम, वर्षा शर्मा, विकास शिवहरे, श्याम सेन, सक्षम दुबे, पियूष मिश्रा आदि मौजूद थे।

कोरोनाकाल में शहरों से लौटे युवाओं ने परंपरागत कारोबार का ट्रेंड बदला
त्यौहार सीजन पर एक और बड़े शहरों में : नौकरियां कर रहे कई युवाओं को कोरोना ने बड़े शहरों में अनिश्चितता से अच्छी तरह वाकिफ कर दिया। बीते 5-6 माह के दौरान उनके परिवारों की ओर से भी यही दबाव आया कि अपने शहर में ही कारोबार करो, भले ही उसमें कमाई कम हो। हालांकि यह युवा नए आइडिया के साथ आ रहे हैं। कोरोना काल में ही कम से कम 6 फास्ट फूड रेस्टोरेंट और कुछ बेकरियां खुली हैं। यह एकदम अलग कलेवर के साथ चीजों को सामने ला रहे हैं, जिन्हें इससे पहले शहर के लोगों ने कभी अनुभव नहीं किया। यह युवा बताते हैं कि बड़े शहरों से मिले अनुभव को वे यहां पर आजमा रहे हैं।
कोरोनाकाल ने दी कारोबार को नई दिशा
सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा नए शोरूम, संस्थान : शहर की रौनक ठीक वैसी ही है जैसी कि अक्टूबर 2019 की दीपावली के दौरान रही थी। कम से कम 10 बड़े शोरूम व कारोबारी संस्थान इस सीजन के दौरान खुले। यानि लोग भविष्य को लेकर खासे उत्साहित दिखाई दे रहे हैं। एक कारोबारी ने बताया कि भविष्य को लेकर हम आशान्वित हैं। इस दौरान आधुनिक रेस्टोरेंट, बेकरी, ब्रांडेड कपड़े और किराना मार्ट सबसे ज्यादा खुले हैं।

